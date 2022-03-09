Never say never! 90 Day Fiancé alum Lisa “Baby Girl Lisa” Robinson (née Hamme) reveals she hopes to return to the franchise for one of the spinoffs in an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

“I wanna do 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk. I love the cast. I still [am] in contact with all the cast members. I would love to do a Pillow Talk with them,” Lisa, 54, tells In Touch. As for whether husband Tracey Robinson would join her on the couch to film their reactions and commentary on 90 Day Fiancé episodes, she said, “Yes, he would love to do it.”

Fans were introduced to Lisa on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. She joined the cast with her then-love interest, Usman “SojaBoy” Umar, as they documented their first in person meeting his his native country of Nigeria and their wedding on the series. However, their marriage was already on the rocks once their season started to air and they split in May 2020. That December, SojaBoy exclusively confirmed to In Touch that he filed for divorce from Lisa, which Lisa claims has yet to be finalized in Nigeria.

Before the Pennsylvania native joined the show, she worked as a hospice caregiver. She took a break from the field in December 2019 after her patient had died after working with him for three years.

“Doing the show, I met several patients with cancer via social media and I stay in touch with all of them, but there’s a woman locally that has it so severe. She’s 38 with two daughters. So I kind of stay close to her and I’m walking her towards the end of life,” Lisa explains. “So no, I never gave that up, but I haven’t gone back say, for a paid job.”

She went on to explain that another reason she took time away from her career was so that she could recover from a procedure to get her small toe amputated following a bad infection in February 2020. Since then, she’s working from home on the Cameo platform — where fans can pay a fee for personalized videos from their favorite reality stars and celebrities.

“Cameo is my focus. A lot of [90 Day stars] go to OnlyFans, but sorry, I’m just not that girl. I’m not that old lady,” she adds. “So, I will stick with Cameo and let my husband take care of me.”

Lisa and her husband, Tracey, have known each other since fifth grade and they started to date in September 2020. He popped the question and they tied the knot on April 22, 2021. “We’ll be married 10 months and we have seven children and four grandchildren,” Lisa gushes while sharing an update on married life with her hubby. “So we keep a very busy schedule. But do we take date night? Yes. Because all the kids are grown except for the baby, who is 17. And she does her thing at her job and with school.”

The couple’s favorite date night activities include a meal and some fun! “Our favorite thing to do on date night is go to our favorite restaurant. Haven’t changed since we’ve been going at it with, how many years now?” Lisa reveals. “A little small restaurant, everyone knows your name. We order our dinner. We have great conversations about the kids, our jobs, life. And then we gamble on the machines for a little bit and it pays off for our dinner.”

For Valentine’s Day in February, Tracey treated Lisa to a romantic home-cooked meal for two. “My husband does spoil me,” she says. “He treats me as the woman I am, he treats me as his queen. He shows respect and he’s very faithful and loyal to me.”

As for life after the show, Lisa remains grateful. “I’ve gotta say doing the show was incredible. It was a nightmare during the two weeks or three weeks over there. But the amount of followers that I have held steady for two years is amazing,” she gushes. “I have met so many awesome people through the globe that I will never forget that, none of our kids will forget that, none of our grandkids will forget that. So I call them my family now because I’m probably one of the few cast members that will actually reply to DMs. And 90%, 95% are all good. We still got that 5% that SojaBoy sends my way. I know they’re his fans. So he likes to bring ’em over to my page just to harass, and sadly, you know what I do? I leave ’em in the DM request. You’ve been rejected.”