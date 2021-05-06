She said “I do!” Lisa Hamme (a.k.a. Baby Girl Lisa) tells all about her wedding to new husband Tracey exclusively to In Touch amid her divorce from ex Usman “SojaBoy” Umar.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star, 53, is still considered to be married to Usman in Nigeria, but she says it’s not legal in the United States, which allowed her to tie the knot with Tracey in America.

Courtesy of Lisa Hamme/Instagram

Lisa and Tracey met in fifth grade and reconnected in 2014 before starting to date again in September 2020. “He proposed twice to me and with COVID, things got pushed back,” the TLC personality tells In Touch. “The contract kept pushing things back and I talked with my manager and Tracey, and we decided we were going to the altar straight to get married because we could not wait anymore.”

The pair exchanged their vows on April 27 and have been enjoying married life since. Lisa says she had some jitters leading up to their nuptials and got some much-needed comedic relief from her daughter. “We were a little bit nervous … and she’s cracking jokes and laughing, we’re having a good time. We’re sitting there just cracking up waiting for the judge to call us,” the star shares.

Lisa and Tracey didn’t have a reception due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they may consider having one at a later date. “After we got married, changed clothes, grabbed our bags and we were out of here,” the season 4 star explains, revealing they went to Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania for their honeymoon. “It was absolutely stunning,” Lisa adds.

TLC; Courtesy of Lisa Sojaboy/Instagram

Prior to Lisa’s update, Usman revealed he served Lisa with divorce papers in December 2020 following news of their split that May.

“Lisa and I are no longer together, she was served [papers] last week,” the rapper told In Touch exclusively at the time. “Now, I’m free and if you look at me very well you will see that I’m happy and getting better without drama.”

In a previous statement to In Touch provided via her rep, Rocco Straz, Lisa echoed the same sentiments in June 2020, revealing she was “done physically, mentally and emotionally” with her and Usman’s relationship.