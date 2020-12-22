Moving on. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar has officially served his estranged wife, Lisa Hamme, with divorce papers, the Nigerian rapper exclusively tells In Touch following their confirmed split in May.

“Lisa and I are no longer together, she was served [papers] last week and she [doesn’t want to] accept it,” the TLC personality, 30, shares in a new statement on Monday, December 21. “My lawyer called her so that she can explain why or complain [about] the divorce, but she yelled at him and cut the call.”

Courtesy of Usman SojaBoy Umar/Instagram; Courtesy of Lisa Hamme/Instagram

“After that, she call on Zoom to lie to people as usual as she does,” Usman says about the events leading up to their legal proceedings, also claiming, “Now, I’m free and if you look at me very well you will see that I’m happy and getting better without drama and about the money she took from me KIV (Keep In View).”

It seems they are both fine with ending their marriage as Lisa, 53, recently went live to confirm the news of their divorce. She shared the revelation during a Zoom call on Friday, December 18, in which fans had to pay $5 to join.

Back in March, Lisa accused her ex of “using” her to become part of the 90 Day Fiancé cast in order to promote his music career. “He used me. He married me just to be on a TV show that people would recognize his name to sell his music,” she said during a since-deleted Instagram Live reposted by blogger John Yates.

Courtesy Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar; Courtesy of Lisa Hamme/Instagram

“I tried to work with him, his brothers tried to work with him. He thinks it’s just him, he thinks he’s going to do what he wants and he’s never going to apologize for anything he’s ever said bad about me,” the reality star continued, alleging, “He’s posing as what you call a romance scam, which is very illegal in Nigeria. It puts that stigma back onto Nigeria again and that’s what I didn’t want to do.”

After she vented about her estranged husband on Instagram Live, an insider denied her claims about Usman. “SojaBoy is not a scammer and I’m very sure [he] is living [a] better life [than] Lisa,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time.

By June, Lisa confirmed she was ready to leave the past behind her for good. The U.S. resident said she was “done physically, mentally and emotionally” with her estranged husband in a statement to In Touch provided via her rep, Rocco Straz.

It seems they can both agree on that!