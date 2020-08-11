He said yes! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio got engaged during the Monday, August 10 episode after three and a half years of dating.

Kenny, 57, was the one to pop the question to his 31-year-old love but he had to tell a little white lie to keep the proposal a surprise. The Florida native told Armando he was going to a nearby bank to open an account, but he came clean in his confessional.

“I’m not really going to the bank, that’s just a cover story to get out of the house. I’m actually going to the hotel because my daughters Taylor and Cassidy are here right now,” Kenny admitted. “I moved to Mexico less than a week ago and I asked my daughters to fly in because today I am proposing to Armando.”

While his other children, son Bryson and daughter Madison, could not make it, Kenny had tons of support from his daughters and they even helped him prepare the proposal setting at a local hotel. But Cassidy did bring up her concern that it might be too soon for her dad and Armando to get engaged.

“You know I’m super excited and super happy but are you concerned at all of the fact that you just moved here? Like, it might be too soon or?” Cassidy asked her father during lunch. “I feel it’s right. I’ve waited 57 years — a long time to ask somebody to marry me,” Ken assured his daughter.

In his confessional, Ken explained he had two previous long-term relationships before he met the Mexico native, but he never felt the desire to marry either one of his exes. “But with Armando, it was different. His loving nature, his sensitive side, he makes me feel good. I love him and I couldn’t marry him fast enough,” Kenny revealed.

Kenny also said part of the reason why he wanted to propose so quickly after moving in with Armando is so that when he meets Armando’s parents for the first time, they will know that Kenny takes his relationship with their son seriously. “I want them to know this isn’t just a fling, I’m coming here as a lifetime commitment,” Kenny explained.

While opening up to his daughters, Ken got emotional because of the uncertainty about whether Armando’s parents will accept him as their son’s partner. Cassidy consoled her father and said even if Armando’s family doesn’t support their union, the support from their side will be enough.

After chatting with his girls, Kenny said he no longer had second thoughts and moved forward with their proposal plan. He returned to their shared apartment and told Armando to get ready for a date night dinner. When they arrived at the hotel’s restaurant, Kenny told Armando that they should go down to the private beach to take some photos before dinner.

“Do you remember the first time we came here and you said about our future, and you know, it’s as wide as the ocean?” Kenny asked Armando as he started to choke back tears. “I’m totally committed to you for life, but there’s something I want to ask you. And I want to ask you … ”

Kenny then got down on one knee and presented Armando with a ring. “Are you serious?” Armando asked as he started to cry. “Will you marry me?” Kenny asked, crying as well.

“Baby, of course, yes babe,” Armando said and Kenny placed the ring on his left ring finger. That’s when Cassidy and Taylor started to cheer from the restaurant outlook point and set off confetti poppers. Congrats to the happy couple!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.