Making major moves? 90 Day Fiancé star Kenny Niedermeier left his life in Florida to be with his now-husband, Armando Rubio, in Mexico but realized life in the small town of La Misión, might have not been the best fit for him. While Kenny had his eyes set on the hustle and bustle of Mexico City, was he able to convince Armando and his 9-year-old daughter, Hannah, to move?

Did 90 Day Fiance’s Kenny and Armando Move to Mexico City?

It is unknown if Kenny and Armando solidified their move to Mexico City. However, Kenny’s daughter Cassidy Niedermeier dropped a clue regarding their current location after followers bashed Armando for having hesitations and not wanting to compromise on the move.

“Y’all really take some snippets from a tv show and straight run with it. Armando is an amazing, selfless human being. He’s been the best thing to happen to my dad, a happy healthy marriage isn’t all about ‘I’ve done this and I’ve sacrificed that. What have you done?’” Cassidy replied under her father’s July 24 Instagram post. “What matters is they’re BOTH happy with the choices they make (which they make together).”

While she didn’t reveal their current location, she did confirm the 90 Day Fiancé couple were in agreeance with their decision.

“Sometimes it might take a little convincing or disagreeing but at the end of the day, my dad is an adult and has a say in everything and everything they decide to do or not do, they decide as a couple,” she continued. “You all need a reality check. My dad is HAPPY. Armando is HAPPY. Hannah is HAPPY. And Kenny’s children are HAPPY for them.”

Why Does 90 Day Fiance’s Kenny Want to Move to Mexico City?

Kenny, while happy with his life in Mexico and its “postcard” mountain views, yearned for a life where the closest grocery store wasn’t more than 30 minutes away.

The dad of four revealed he fell in love with the “vibe” of Mexico City after visiting and had aspirations of relocating their family there.

“In Mexico City, there’s just so much more to do, and so many more things to see,” he told his husband in a confessional during the season 5 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in July 2023. “And just being a gay couple and raising a family, it’s more diverse, it’s more open, I think you’ll feel more comfortable.”

However, after bringing up the idea to Armando, it was not well received as he considered himself a “small-town boy” and felt it could be dangerous.

“People get hurt, robbed constantly,” the Mexico native explained. “But you know, no matter what I tell Kenny, no matter the risks, he doesn’t seem to care about that.”

When Did Kenny Move to Mexico?

Viewers first met Kenny and Armando during season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in June 2020, making them the franchise’s first gay couple.

After meeting in an online gay father support group, the couple dated long-distance for about four years before Kenny made the decision to relocate to be with Armando. During an October 2020 episode, Armando opened up about the reason the couple decided Kenny should be the one to move to Mexico instead of Armando moving to America with Hannah.

“One of the reasons Kenny moved to Mexico is because it’d be difficult to bring Hannah to the U.S. because she doesn’t know English and having lost her mother, I think it’s important to keep her near the family,” Armando said in a confessional. The dad of one explained he was previously married to his late ex-wife, who is Hannah’s mother, but she passed away several years ago in a car crash.