90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way viewers watched as Kenneth “Kenny” Niedermeier and Armando Rubio reached a crossroads in their relationship when the discussion of having children together was broached. With no clear resolution seen onscreen, fans were left wondering whether the couple decided to have a baby.

Did 90 Day Fiance’s Armando and Kenny Have a Baby?

Kenny – who is 26 years Armando’s senior – was adamant that he did not want to have a child with Armando, citing his age as a strong factor.

“I know I’ve been dragging it I guess because sometimes reality sinks in,” Kenny said. “And the reality is my age.”

“I honestly knew – not even thought – I knew I was done having kids,” he added during a confessional. “You know, I raised four children, primarily on my own. And I loved every second of it, but I was done.”

While Kenny went on to say that he’s concerned about missing a large amount of a new baby’s life, saying, “This child, I would probably never see their children, and this is what he’s not understanding.”

Courtesy of Kenny Niedermeier/Instagram

Despite his partner’s concerns, Armando worries that time is running out for them to have a child. “A lot about what we’ve talked about is time and Kenny’s age,” he said. “Why aren’t we getting this done now, then? If that’s the issue, if that’s what we’re scared about – Kenny growing older – then why aren’t we getting this done now?”

While Kenny has four children of his own, he also has grandchildren whom they visit often in Florida.

Did 90 Day Fiance’s Kenny and Armando Adopt a Child?

In trying to reach a compromise, Kenny suggested that they look into adopting an older child.

“I know adoption is a far-fetched option, but see like, to me, I would feel better about having an older kid and helping an older child,” Kenny said, as disappointment swept across Armando’s face. “Don’t act like that,” he added.

The Mexico native clarified during a confessional that his frustration stemmed from the fact that they had already looked into adoption. “We went to an orphanage, and we found out that the process to be able to have an adopted child of our own takes so many years,” he said.

“I definitely know that surrogacy is possible here in Mexico city, and it would be a much quicker process to expand our family,” Armando continued. “We can’t keep pushing it further back. It’s time to make a decision.”

Kenny later opened up about his hesitancy, saying, “This is a big decision. The biggest I think I can make, and it has to be the right one for everybody involved in the long run.” It remains unclear where Kenny and Armando stand on the topic of children, however, the couple are raising Armando’s daughter, Hannah, together.