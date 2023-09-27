90 Day Fiancé stars Kenny Niedermeier and husband Armando Rubio have hinted that they’re working toward bringing baby No. 1 into the picture.

In an interview with Us Weekly at a red carpet event for the TLC show on Tuesday, September 26, Kenny, 61, said that “the process is moving along” for him and Armando, 35, to expand their family.

“That’s about what I can say right now,” the reality star added, although he did tease that “things are going to come out on this show.”

“Some things that are kind of interesting [and] a couple weird things happen — but that’s 90 Day Fiancé,” Kenny said.

Kenny and Armando made their franchise debut in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 in 2020. The couple met seven years ago in an online support group for gay fathers. Kenny, a father of four from Florida, dated Armando, a father of one living in Mexico, long-distance for almost four years before Kenny decided to move to Mexico. The two quickly became engaged after his arrival, although they faced obstacles with Armando’s family not accepting his sexuality.

After the lengthy process of filing a petition to the National Human Rights Commission office in Mexico in order to legally marry, Kenny and Armando tied the knot in 2021, as seen on The Other Way season 3.

Kenny and Armando returned to The Other Way in season 5, which premiered on July 10. This season, the couple faced disagreements over moving to Mexico City — Armando worried about the family’s safety there — and over having more children. Kenny’s age gap with Armando made him hesitant to expand the family, and he felt pressured by Armando to pursue surrogacy. He is currently a father to son Bricen and triplet daughters Taylor, Cassidy and Madison, while Armando has a daughter named Hannah from a previous marriage.

“I’ve told you that before there’s pressure on it because it’s not something I would have thought of,” Kenny told his husband in the season 5 premiere. “Like, I know my children were in vitro and all that but you’re talking 25, 28 years ago, and I know I’ve been dragging, I guess because sometimes reality sinks in and the reality is my age.”

Kenny also felt like he was “done” having kids after raising four of them. Armando understood his husband’s hesitation but also felt that they were wasting time.

“A lot of what we’ve talked about is time and Kenny’s age,” Armando said in a confessional. “Why aren’t we getting this done now then if that’s the issue — if that’s what we’re scared about of Kenny growing older — then why aren’t we getting this done now?”

Speaking to Us, Kenny said that he initially had fears about not being “here all the time for that baby.” However, he ultimately decided that it was “the right thing” to do because he and Armando “have a lot of love to give.” Additionally, Armando helped “ease [his] fears.”

“I love being in a family. I’ve always loved it. That’s why I want to have children in the first place. I had my kids, I have three grandkids now. I have a fourth on the way,” Kenny concluded. “I know it’s a lot, but the bigger the better. I think big families are great. We have a lot of love to give. And in our situation — because of being in a same sex relationship — I think it shows people a lot that no family is exactly the same.”