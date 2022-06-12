Are Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas still together? The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple seemed like they were headed for a nasty split after Corey admitted to having a relationship with another woman while he and Evelin were on a break but still married. Keep scrolling below for an update on the couple in 2022.

When did 90 Day‘s Corey and Evelin meet?

Corey and Evelin made their TLC debut on season 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2019. The couple had been dating long-distance for several years at the time after meeting when Corey was backpacking through South America in Evelin’s hometown of Engabao, Ecuador. When they were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé fans, Evelin had been staying with Corey in his hometown of Mil A, Washington, with his family for several months. Evelin did not adjust well to life in America and she decided she wanted to go back to Ecuador. In order to make their relationship work, Corey agreed to give up everything behind in the United States and move to a foreign country to be with her.

Once in Ecuador, the couple clashed about their plans for the future as Evelin didn’t want to get married but Corey was ready to walk down the aisle. Despite their differing views on marriage, Evelin still said “yes” when Corey proposed to her in a field after a romantic hot air balloon ride. The couple’s engagement aired on the season 1 finale.

When did 90 Day‘s Corey and Evelin get married?

When they returned for season 3 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff in August 2021, Corey and Evelin were hiding a major secret from viewers — they were already married. During their time off from filming, the couple tied the knot in June 2019, in an elopement in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Their wedding was so top-secret that Evelin didn’t even tell her family until nearly a year later, which is when their scenes for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 3 were filmed.

Did 90 Day‘s Corey cheat on Evelin?

Corey was hiding another secret from Evelin, though. Shortly after they got married, the couple took a break in their relationship and Corey spent time in nearby Peru, which is where he met a woman named Jenny. Since he believed he and Evelin were broken up at the time, he started a relationship with Jenny. Rumors got back to Evelin, but when she confronted Corey after he returned to their marital home in Ecuador right before the coronavirus lockdowns in March 2020, he told her it was only a fling. Despite their time apart, Evelin and Corey agreed to reconnect and work on their relationship.

He finally came clean about his “serious” relationship with Jenny in a tense conversation with Evelin that aired on an October 2021 episode. Corey’s admission led to him being kicked out of the home he shared with Evelin, and he ended up staying with a friend before finding his own apartment.

It seemed like there was no hope for reconciliation, but Evelin eventually had a change of heart. Corey invited her over to his new apartment, where he cooked a romantic meal for his wife. During their date, Corey asked for forgiveness and Evelin suggested that they try couples therapy to try to work through their issues.

Unfortunately, it seems their counseling sessions didn’t do much to save their marriage as Evelin revealed that she wanted a divorce from Corey in her real-time reaction to his scenes about his ex-girlfriend Jenny.

Courtesy of Corey Rathgeber/Instagram

Meanwhile, it seems Corey was trying everything he can to get back in his wife’s good graces. He issued a public apology to Evelin later that month in a since-deleted message, “I know when you watch the TV it’s hard to see Evelin as a loving and caring person. The reality is she’s very much the opposite. She has always been there for me and truly is an amazing individual. Even during my hardest times. She has always loved and cared for me more than anyone will understand,” he wrote at the time. “I just want to thank you Evelin, you are the world to me and thank you for all the love, support, friendship, care and happiness you have given me over these 7 plus years! Again I am so very much sorry [disappointed face emoji].”

Are 90 Day’s Corey and Evelin still together?

Despite the up and downs, the pair gave fans an optimistic update on their marriage in May 2022. “We are very good, focusing on the present,” the Ecuadorian native responded when asked for an update on their relationship status during an Instagram Q&A with fans. “We got back a little bit ago from vacay, we go on dates and hang out together every day.”

Courtesy of Evelin Villegas/Instagram