She wants out. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas says she wants a divorce from husband Corey Rathgeber after he came clean about his cheating scandal with another woman named Jenny on the Sunday, September 26 episode of the TLC series.

“You can never trust [a] man, even the ones that play [sic] to be good, pretend to be Mormon, talk about values. Be afraid of the devil [dressed] as a sheep,” Evelin, 28, wrote in a series of text posts on her Instagram Story shorty after the episode aired. “It’s hard to watch [these] new episodes because it reveals to me how much this guy lied. He sweared [sic] to me that he meet [sic] her just for a few days, he look in my eyes and swear [sic] upon his dad who passed away, he swear [sic] on his family, on our pets. I’m disgusted.”

The Ecuador native continued, “I asked to get the divorce [signed] and he refused, how can he say he was sure things were over? If you go [through] his IG, he was still posting pictures with me and love messages all the time when he was with her even! Trash!”

“She knew damn well who I and him [sic] were,” Evelin added, taking aim at Corey’s fling, Jenny. “And yes, you will see that trash too cause he brought her into filming without me knowing!”

Courtesy of Evelin Villegas/Instagram

Earlier in season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, fans learned that Evelin found out Corey, 34, had met Jenny during a trip to Peru after they tied the knot in June 2019. At the time, the couple was legally married but going through a rough patch and had been taking time apart from each other. When Evelin confronted him, Corey admitted to being with Jenny but claimed they had only spent a few days together.

The Washington native came clean and told the truth about the nature of his relationship with Jenny during a conversation with his and Evelin’s mutual friend, Raul. Corey said his relationship with Jenny was so “serious” that Jenny introduced Corey to her family and they planned to move in together. Corey also admitted that he “lied” to Evelin when he said he had not been “intimate with Jenny.”

After watching the scenes, Evelin continued to share her reaction to her husband’s confession on Instagram. “There’s still a lot more to find out and what’s crazy to me is that I [thought] he gave me all the truth already but, no. I’m slowly unveiling it as the season goes on. He didn’t got stuck [sic] here in quarantine, he forced himself into my house. He asked to stay for a few days. I said, ‘OK,’ so he stayed in the other room, but every day [he tried] to be with me till I finally give [sic] in. He could have go [sic] to the [United States] but he never care [sic], he could have tell me the truth [sic] at the beginning, but no. He decided to wait for the cameras to film it. He gave that to the producers, without me having a saying [sic] in any of it!”

“So my advice is [Corey],” Evelin added, “go and eat a bunch of balls soup and hopefully one day you’ll be a man and not a lying coward!”