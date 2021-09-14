Bombshell reveal! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas shocked her sisters — and fans — when she claimed she is already married to longtime fiancé Corey Rathgeber.

Evelin, 28, revealed she and Corey, 34, secretly wed during a scene while wedding dress shopping with her sisters, Lesly and Lipsy, on the Sunday, September 12 episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. After trying on a dress and having a few sips of champagne, the Ecuador native came clean about why she was having second thoughts about tying the knot with the Washington native.

“Well, now that I’ve had alcohol, I told you that Corey was flirting with girls. But you don’t know that Corey had this girl in Peru and he was presenting her as his girlfriend,” Evelin told her sisters, explaining the girl’s name is Jenny. She added that Corey denied calling Jenny his girlfriend and explained that “girl friend” and “girlfriend” sounds similar in English, blaming it on a translation error.

“I cannot believe that Evelin told us that Corey cheated on her and that even then she still wants to go on with the wedding. I mean, she is crazy,” Lesly said in her confessional with Lipsy. “Very crazy,” Lipsy added.

Evelin asked her sisters for their thoughts and they didn’t hold back. “There is your evidence that he is not as invested in the relationship as you think he is,” Lipsy said. Lesly added, “If he does that to you while you are his girlfriend, he’s going to cheat on you when you’re his wife. It is so stupid that you want to marry him like this.” Evelin then asked her sisters if they agreed with her marrying Corey and they both said “no.”

“Well, now I have to tell you something,” Evelin said. “The truth of the matter is, one year ago, Corey and I went to Guayaquil and got married.”

Courtesy of Corey Rathgeber/Instagram

The episode ended on a cliffhanger and since it aired, neither Corey nor Evelin have taken to social media to announce their wedding. It looks like fans will have to wait until next week’s episode to find out if they really tied the knot.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.