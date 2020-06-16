Amicable exes? 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Ash Naeck revealed where he stands with ex-girlfriend Avery Warner ahead of part 3 of the season 4 tell-all.

“We have kept a good friendship. She is awesome and funny AF,” Ash, 32, responded during a Q&A session on his Instagram Story when a fan asked for an update on his relationship with Avery, 29.

Courtesy of Ash Naeck/Instagram

Another fan gushed over Ash, Avery, and Ash’s son, 10-year-old Taj — and Ash matched their sentiment. “Thank you. Lil monkey is full of life and Avery is one of a kind. Though time was limited, they had a fun time bonding,” the relationship coach responded.

Ash documented his love story with the Seattle native on season 4 of the hit TLC reality TV spinoff. The couple met in person for the first time after dating for months online, and they seemed to hit it off immediately. But their relationship quickly took a turn and they got into several blowout fights while Avery was visiting Ash in Australia.

The couple was able to work through their issues toward the end of Avery’s stay, and they made plans for Ash to visit her in the United States for their next reunion. They had a tearful goodbye at the airport right before Avery flew back home, and it seemed like their relationship was stronger than ever.

But things went downhill again after they resumed their long-distance relationship. In May, Ash confirmed he and Avery broke up and the reason for their split was revealed during part 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days tell-all.

Avery explained the couple had decided to try out a new diet together, but she quickly learned Ash was not sticking to his new regimen. The brunette beauty accused Ash of “lying to [her] face,” and explained the fib triggered her issue of trusting Ash. She asked him to go on a break so she could work through her trust issues, but Ash was the one who decided it should be a more definitive split.

The couple has been on-and-off for most of the time they’ve been together, so only time will tell if this breakup will be for good or if they’ll be able to reconcile. The fact they’re on good terms seems like there may be hope for them in the future.