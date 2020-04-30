Trouble in paradise? Rosemarie “Rose” Vega and Ed Brown (a.k.a. Big Ed) were introduced to viewers on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and since their debut, they have become one of the most controversial duos on the series. Fans have been wondering about the couple’s relationship status after seeing Rose’s heated and now-deleted Instagram Live on April 23, where she blasts him for “embarrassing” her and using her for fame. Scroll down to see why fans believe they called it quits!

Are They Still Together?

To be fair, Ed and Rose have yet to announce if they split or are still together. However, all the latest clues certainly point to a breakup. The Philippines native called him out for using her in a video captured by 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates.

“How dare you,” the TLC alum said, claiming he humiliated her in front of the world. “[Ed] doesn’t really care [about] me. He just wants to be famous, that’s why he’s doing that,” she alleged, claiming he’s been spreading “lies” and hasn’t given her “a penny.” Her statement comes after Ed expressed his concerns that she viewed him as her “meal ticket.”

Courtesy of Rose/Instagram

Did He Respond to Her Allegations?

On April 28, the TV personality, 54, opened up about the backlash he’s been receiving, but he didn’t say anything specifically about Rose. “I’m just trying to share a message. The message is love yourself and laugh at yourself. If you can’t do that, you’re f–ked. Excuse my language, but you are, I’m sorry. You know what someone told me on today on Instagram. They said, ‘I hope Big Ed gets the corona,'” he revealed.

“That is hilarious. But it’s not, but it is,” the reality star added. “Because I know what they mean. They are just kidding. Just love each other.”

What Motivated Her to Speak Out?

Rose vented her frustrations about Ed shortly before an awkward scene aired on the April 26 episode. At one point of the show, Ed takes her on a getaway to an island and gifts her with a bikini and lingerie. He then hands her a toothbrush and mouthwash and tells Rose her “breath isn’t pretty,” saying he’s concerned about her dental hygiene so that’s why he addressed it. Even before the drama played out, fans were sounding off about it, which may have inspired her to fire back.

Courtesy of Ed Brown/Instagram

Has She Shared an Update Since?

Rose appears to be in good spirits amid their relationship drama. Taking to Instagram on April 27, the 23-year-old shared a message about staying strong. “Remember, if people talk about you behind your back, it only means you are two steps ahead of them,” she wrote. “Be happy for them and always think positive. God has [a] great plan for me. Not now, but soon.”