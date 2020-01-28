The family resemblance is real! Josh and Anna Duggar‘s youngest daughter, Maryella, just hit her 2-month milestone, and she’s already following in her big brother’s footsteps. After the mom of six shared new photos of her little girl on Monday, January 27, fans couldn’t help but point out just how much she looks like some of her siblings.

“It’s a beautiful day to be 2 months old!” Anna, 31, wrote on Instagram. “Maryella, Mommy loves kissing your chubby cheeks, listening to you coo and watching you grow — you are such a sweetheart! ❤️😘😍” In the comments, one fan couldn’t help but point out how much the baby looks like Mason, the Duggar couple’s youngest son, and Marcus, the middle boy, and the mom agreed. “Yes, I often say Maryella is Marcus’ little twin!” she wrote back.

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

But fans think Marcus isn’t Maryella’s only twin. They also called out her resemblance to big sisters Mackynzie and Meredith. “Spitting image of Mackenzie,” one wrote in the comments. “All your girls look so much alike,” added another. “They’re all so beautiful.” A third continued, “Your girls look just like you Anna! Adorable!”

The tiny tot is clearly beloved by her siblings, too. The occasional Counting On star has shared plenty of photos of her older kids cuddling the newest addition to the family. “Sometimes I have to wait in line for Maryella!” she joked when she shared a photo of Mackynzie with the baby on January 24.

Recently, Anna and Josh, 31, have also been making time for themselves as parents and as a couple. Earlier in January, they even snagged time for a night out with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. “We enjoyed a double date with Pops and Lolli this evening!” the brunette wrote on Instagram. “It means the world to have parents that unconditionally love us and who are there to encourage us along life’s way. The older I get, the more I realize just how much I value and lean on the advice from our parents and the Godly men & women who are a couple decades ahead of us in life.”

In addition to giving her in-laws a shout-out, she also praised her husband for making the night fun. “Thanks Sweetie, Pops [and] Lolli for such a fun evening,” she wrote. “It was great to chat, laugh and have a great night out together! ♥️”