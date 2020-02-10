They’re not big on posting on Instagram, but John David Duggar and wife Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) are still happy to share the occasional photo of their new daughter, Grace Duggar. After welcoming their little girl in January 2020, they introduced her to fans through social media and a special webisode of Counting On. It wasn’t an easy journey giving birth to baby No. 1, though — the couple faced some serious speed bumps along the way.

After first announcing their pregnancy in August 2019, the new parents quickly revealed that Abbie, 27, was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. “It hit her hard, and she was down for probably seven weeks with severe morning sickness,” John David, 30, told Us Weekly. “She got diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, and she was hospitalized a couple times. We made multiple visits to the ER for dehydration. … She couldn’t eat, pretty much, or drink or anything. So she was actually on IVs and had IVs at home. So that was a pretty scary time.”

When the time came for the mom to give birth in January, that also got off to a rough start. TLC’s birth special revealed that “Abbie’s labor had stalled” after she first went to the hospital. The couple headed home, but after 24 hours of labor, they decided to go back for medical help. When she hit the 30-hour mark and there was still no baby, doctors decided to accelerate the process by administering Pitocin. The star also opted for an epidural.

Soon enough, though, little Grace finally arrived. “Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl,” the parents told Us Weekly. “She is a beautiful gift from God. We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us. It’s still surreal to know that we are really parents, but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together.” On Instagram, they added, “We are quite smitten by our new bundle of joy and are soaking in all of her little newborn snuggles! 💖💜💖” And after a few days at home with their daughter, they shared another update: “I think our hearts have grown 10 sizes!”

