Boy mom! 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Halterman (née Slaton) is counting down the days until her second child with husband Michael Halterman is welcomed into the world.

“17 weeks,” the TLC personality, 34, captioned a pregnancy update on Monday, February 7, revealing her son weighs roughly 5 ounces while his skeleton is changing from soft cartilage to bone and his umbilical cord is “growing stronger and thicker.”

She added, “Baby boy kicking like crazy mostly at night.”

TLC

Amy announced that she and Michael are expecting in January 2022, posting a photo of their eldest son, Gage, wearing a “big brother” T-shirt to share the news. In the caption, the Kentucky resident expressed their excitement and revealed their little one’s due date wasn’t too far away, writing, “I’m due July 18th!!!! We are over the moon!!!!”

The Cameo content creator spoke more about her road to motherhood in a YouTube video, telling viewers that she has a high-risk pregnancy due to being diabetic and having gastric bypass surgery before conceiving.

“We wanted to have this baby before I get to 35,” she added in the video, noting her birthday will be in October.

Amy, who once weighed more than 400 pounds and has since shed 130 pounds, later did a gender reveal with her loved ones in another video posted on January 30, which confirmed she and Michael would soon be the parents of two sons. Amy and Michael welcomed their first son, Gage, back in November 2020.

After finding out the sex of baby No. 2, the expectant star said they were planning to name him John Allen.

TLC/YouTube

While awaiting his due date, In Touch confirmed that Amy and her husband purchased a new home in the city of Morganfield for $37,000, and it’s a short drive away from where her sister, Tammy Slaton, lives in Dixon.

“I wanted [Gage] to have his own room. And I knew we were going to have another kid, so I made sure we had enough room for both of them,” Amy told The Sun about her move out of the duplex she used to share with her sibling.

Meanwhile, Tammy, 35, is still away at a nursing rehab after overcoming a health scare and undergoing a tracheotomy. The reality star took to Instagram with new photos on Tuesday, February 8, in which she gave playful expressions for the camera.

After just 30 days at the facility based in Ohio, Tammy has already got a head start on her fitness goals and shed an impressive 115 pounds, her brother Chris shared on the season 3 finale.

On February 6, Tammy also took the time to shut down rumors that “a Slaton sister has passed away” in a TikTok duet video she posted, telling fans it’s simply “not true” as she gave a thumbs up.