Mom of two! 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton gave birth to baby No. 2 with her husband, Michael Halterman. The couple welcomed a baby boy and revealed their newborn son’s name.

“Welcome Glenn Allen Halterman,” Amy, 34, wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 8. She shared several photos of baby Glenn, including a sweet snap of Glenn meeting his big brother, Gage.

The YouTuber shared more details about Glenn’s birth in an interview with People, revealing that he was born on July 5 via c-section, weighing 5 lbs. 11 oz. and measuring 17.5 inches at birth.

“The wait is finally over … Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman,” Amy told the outlet. “The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!”

Courtesy of Amy Slaton/Instagram

Before giving birth to her son, Amy shared a pregnancy update on June 20 via Instagram, posting a series of photos explaining the status of her pregnancy. One image showed that her baby at the time was the size of a head of romaine lettuce.

“15 more days until I get to hold my baby boy!!!” she captioned the post.

The reality TV personality previously dropped hints about the newborn’s name through a social media post on April 4.

“25 weeks already!! 13 more week until i meet my little boy… No he don’t have a name yet,” Amy wrote via Instagram at the time. “But we have few names in mind we going to pick one when his here.. Of course horror related to match gage. Lol.”

In addition to sharing updates throughout her pregnancy on social media, the TLC star also shared the news of her pregnancy along with Michael, 39, in January on Instagram.

“Gage is going to be a big brother in july 2022. Im due july 18th!!!! We are over the moon!!!!” Amy wrote at the time along with a photo of her firstborn Gage wearing a onesie that read, “I’m going to be a big brother 2022.” She revealed her baby’s sex by sharing a YouTube video of her gender reveal party later that month.

She shared further insights about her experience becoming a mother in a YouTube video posted in February 2021, explaining to her viewers that she had a high-risk pregnancy due to her diabetes and having gastric bypass surgery before conceiving.

“We wanted to have this baby before I get to 35,” Amy said in the video.

Amy and Michael met in met in high school and got married in a wedding ceremony in Nashville in March 2019. They welcomed son Gage in November 2020.