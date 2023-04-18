1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton has moved back into her Kentucky home with her two sons, Gage and Glenn, amid her messy divorce from estranged husband Michael Halterman.

The TLC personality, 35, took to TikTok to share videos of her children playing with each other in the property she seemingly shared with her former husband, 40, prior to their February 24, 2023, separation.

“Brothers playing together,” Amy captioned one video clip as she gave viewers a panorama view into their living room. In another video, the YouTube star recorded her eldest son, 2, showing off his dance moves.

The TLC personality – who shares her two sons with her ex — is in the midst of a divorce from her husband of four years, In Touch previously confirmed.

Courtesy of Amy Slaton/Instagram

One of the first signs of trouble in the marriage came in February 2023 when Amy reportedly moved out of their shared Kentucky home with their sons. At the time, it was reported that Amy moved in with her sister Tammy Slaton, who was living in a home that was previously in their family.

Michael filed for dissolution of marriage against Amy on March 13, according to Kentucky court records exclusively obtained by In Touch. At the time of the filing, a judge ordered that the former couple share temporary joint custody of their two sons, along with a schedule that will allow both Amy and Michael to “maximize the amount of available parenting time.”

However, there won’t be any personal hand-offs between the parents, as Michael also requested a civil restraining order that would require both parties to stay more than 500 feet from each other or each other’s residences. The restraining order would also bar the reality TV couple from making public statements or social media posts about their divorce. Any communication between them must be through a court-approved app.

The dad of two’s request came after Amy reportedly filed an order for emergency protection against him on February 28, following an alleged fight that turned violent, according to The Sun. The protection order was later amended on March 8 to allow Michael supervised visitation with their children while accompanied by his mother and sister, the outlet reported.

The court paperwork gave Michael permission to “enter onto their marital residence at an agreed upon time and date to recover his clothing, paperwork and personal effects.” Michael “had no objection” to a third party supervisor during his time on the premises.

Amy and the mill operator were high school sweethearts who later tied the knot in 2019. After welcoming their son Gage in November 2020, the pair were considering taking a step back from filming the reality TV series to focus on being new parents.

“If they cut down my hours, I’ll be probably fine,” Amy told The Sun in February 2022. “I like the crew most, filming can be stressful, you’re there all day and you have to say stuff over and over again. I love the relationship with the crew. But it’s stressful right now, he [Gage] needs a lot of attention.”