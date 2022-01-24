Making amends? Zayn Malik “has been working on himself” following his altercation with Gigi Hadid‘s mom, Yolanda Hadid, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“There’s still a strong emotional connection between him and Gigi, but there are also lingering trust issues,” the insider says. “He’d have to prove that he has fixed his anger problems and completely changed for Gigi to consider giving him another chance. They’re taking it one day at a time and seeing what happens, but she’s prioritizing Khai over anything else.”

Zayn and Gigi did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.

The One Direction alum, 29, has been laying low since his alleged dispute with Yolanda, 58. In October, Zayn pleaded no contest to multiple charges of harassment against Gigi and Yolanda following a volatile September argument at their Pennsylvania home.

The “Pillowtalk” singer was charged with four counts of harassment after an incident on September 29 in which he allegedly “grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain,” court documents obtained by In Touch stated.

He was also accused of “continuous cursing” at Yolanda and telling the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum to “stay away from [his] f–king daughter.”

In a statement shared with TMZ, Zayn “adamantly [denied]” hitting Yolanda and refrained from commenting further “for the sake of my daughter.”

He also shared a message on Twitter, stating, “I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.”

Zayn and Gigi have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2016. The pair’s most recent split came on the heels of his incident with Yolanda.

A separate source previously told In Touch Zayn and Yolanda clashed “on every level,” the insider revealed. “He is fed up with her interfering in his life, trying to take over and driving a wedge between himself and Gigi.”

“Yolanda doesn’t trust Zayn. She was willing to give him a second chance after he and Gigi split up the first time, but as time has gone by, she has seen through the cracks,” the source added. “She thinks he’s bad news, isn’t working hard enough to deal with his issues and that Gigi deserves better.”

The Vogue cover star and her English beau quarantined at her Pennsylvania farm from the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early March until they headed to NYC to prepare for their daughter’s birth in mid-August.

At the time, spending so much time together turned out to be a “blessing in disguise,” an insider told Life & Style.

“She’s super blessed and likes how the lockdown has forced her to make this special time more personal,” the source divulged. “Zayn, who really values his privacy, also thinks it’s great. He’s happy staying in with Gigi and pampering her as much as possible. He’s also a big belly rubber and he likes to talk to his baby.”

The then-couple announced Gigi’s pregnancy in April 2020 and welcomed daughter Khai Hadid Malik that September.