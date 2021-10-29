Zayn Malik’s sister Waliyha Malik shared a message of support for the former One Direction singer after his alleged physical dispute with now-ex Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, made headlines.

“Family. We may not have it all together, but together we have it all,” read a quote shared by Waliyha, 23, on Thursday, October 28, alongside a message directly for her brother, which said, “All we need. @zayn you are so loved by us all.”

Courtesy Waliyha Malik/Instagram

Waliyha also shared a message about “karma” in a second post on Instagram Stories, which claimed it “comes after everyone eventually.”

“You can’t get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don’t care who you are,” the quote continued. “What goes around comes around. That’s how it works. Sooner or later the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve.”

The “Dusk Till Dawn” crooner, 28, has pleaded no contest to four counts of summary harassment, according to documents obtained by In Touch, stemming from an altercation on September 29 that took place at the home where he and Gigi, 26, have been raising their 13-month-old daughter, Khai, in Pennsylvania.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid, and for the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details,” Zayn told TMZ.

In Touch confirmed that Zayn was ordered to 90 days of probation per count and must take anger management classes in addition to paying court fines and other penalties, as well as refrain from making any contact with Yolanda and security guard John McMahon, whom the performer allegedly tried to fight during the dispute.

Courtesy of Waliyha Malik/Instagram; Shutterstock

On Friday, October 29, Waliyha shared a quote from her brother’s 2016 memoir about his upbringing in another show of solidarity.

“I was always brought up to respect women,” the quote read. “Both my parents instilled that in me, and in my experience, women have been the most intelligent, peaceful and positive influences in my life.”

Meanwhile, Gigi’s sister, Bella Hadid, also appeared to sound off amid their family drama in a cryptic message shortly before a source exclusively told In Touch that Gigi and Zayn “silently” split because their relationship “just isn’t working.”

Bella, 25, posted her now-deleted message on October 28. “I can do nothing for you but work on myself,” it read. “You can do nothing for me but work on yourself.”

Despite the couple’s decision to part ways, the insider said, “Zayn continues to be very much involved in Khai’s life and he and Gigi still care deeply for each other.”