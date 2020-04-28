Starting a family! Gigi Hadid is pregnant, In Touch can confirm. The model is expecting baby No. 1 with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The off-and-on couple are expanding their family only a few months after their most recent romantic reunion.

Sparks flew when the pair first met in 2015, but a rocky relationship led them to announce their split in January 2019. After a brief reunion one month later, they seemed to call it quits again by April. However, following her two-month romance with Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, In Touch learned learned Gigi, 25, wanted to give things another shot with Zayn, 27. In early December 2019, an insider exclusively revealed the former One Direction singer “spent weeks trying to win her back” — and his attempts were working. “[He’s] sending roses, writing a romantic love song about her,” they said. “She’s finally agreed to try to work things out.”

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

By the end of the month, the model was hinting on Instagram they were back on. “Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!” she posted on the social media site, revealing she was trying out a recipe Zayn’s mom taught her. “@mamamalik’s Chicken Curry Pasta salad. Hopefully, she’ll share the recipe with the world one day.”

When January rolled around, Life & Style confirmed the couple were officially an item once more, revealing they were “keeping it on the down-low and taking it slow.” Though the rest of the Hadids were wary of seeing Gigi get hurt again — a source said they were “warning her to think twice” — by February, it was clear these two were as hot and heavy as ever. When YouTuber Jake Paul called out her man for allegedly being rude, she took the opportunity to fire back.

After Jake, 23, claimed he “almost had to clap up” the singer for his “attitude,” Gigi snapped, “LOL, ‘cause he doesn’t care to hang [with] you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies … ? [He’s] home alone with his best friends like a respectful king ‘cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant, ugly ass. Go to bed.”

Fans loved seeing the savage comeback — and they also love the sweet couple photos the blonde beauty has been sharing in recent months, in particular the Boomerang she shared with her man and little sister Bella Hadid on April 25, further proving the model’s family are supportive of Gigi and Zayn’s love. “Coolest crowd,” dad Mohamed Hadid commented on the post. “That’s the most beautiful thing in the world,” agreed a fan. “Bella, Gigi and Zayn.”