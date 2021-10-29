Singer Zayn Malik pleaded no contest to four counts of summary harassment after an altercation with Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, according to documents obtained by In Touch.

On Wednesday, October 27, the former One Direction singer, 28, was ordered to 90 days of probation per count (totaling 360 days) and must take anger management classes in addition to paying court fines and other penalties. He must also stay away from Yolanda, 57, and a man name John McMahon, who TMZ identified as a security guard that Zayn allegedly tried to fight.

The charges stemmed from an altercation Zayn had with Yolanda on September 29 at the Pennsylvania home where he and Gigi, 26, have been raising their 13-month-old daughter, Khai.

According to documents, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum claimed Zayn “shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain.” He reportedly shouted profanities at Yolanda, including calling her “a f—king Dutch slut” and told her to “stay away from [my] f—king daughter,” per the documents.

Gigi was also present during the altercation, and Zayn allegedly said to the model, “Strap on some f–king balls and defend your partner against your f–king mother in my house.”

The judge could terminate Zayn’s probation after six months if all the conditions are met.

Some details from the court documents seem to go against claims Zayn made in a written statement via Twitter on Thursday, October 28, after news broke that he allegedly “struck” Yolanda.

He initially claimed his “partner,” referring to Gigi, was “away” during the situation with Yolanda. However, it appears the model was present. The U.K. native also said he “agreed not to contest claims” in an “effort to protect” his daughter’s privacy.

Shortly after sharing his statement on social media, the X Factor alum responded to the allegations against him in a separate statement to TMZ.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid, and for the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details,” he said. “I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Amid the drama with the Hadid family, Gigi and Zayn “quietly separated,” an insider told In Touch on Thursday, October 27.

“They’d been having problems for a while and tried to figure them out, but it just wasn’t working,” the source said about their uncoupling, which was confirmed by multiple sources, “Zayn continues to be very much involved in Khai’s life and he and Gigi still care deeply for each other.”

The A-listers have dated on-and-off since 2016. Their most recent reconciliation was confirmed in January 2020, three months before Gigi confirmed her pregnancy with baby No. 1. They welcomed Khai in September 2020.