Family conflicts may have been the final nail in the coffin for singer Zayn Malik and his longtime girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, an insider tells In Touch exclusively amid the couple’s breakup and claims that the former One Direction member “struck” Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

“Zayn and Yolanda clash on every level,” the source reveals about Zayn, 28, and his relationship with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 57. “He is fed up with her interfering in his life, trying to take over and driving a wedge between himself and Gigi.”

“Yolanda doesn’t trust Zayn. She was willing to give him a second chance after he and Gigi split up the first time, but as time has gone by, she has seen through the cracks,” the source continues. “She thinks he’s bad news, isn’t working hard enough to deal with his issues and that Gigi deserves better.”

On Thursday, October 28, news broke that the “Pillow Talk” singer had allegedly “struck” Yolanda. Zayn “adamantly” denied any physical altercation with the mother of three.

Bukajlo Frederic/Sipa/Shutterstock

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid, and for the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details,” the “Trampoline” artist told TMZ, referring to Khai, his and Gigi’s 13-month-old daughter.

However, court documents obtained by In Touch show the musician was charged with four counts of summary harassment. According to Bucks County District Attorney Officials, Zayn pleaded no contest to the four counts on Wednesday, October 27.

In Pennsylvania, where the alleged incident occurred, “summary” offenses are the most minor type of criminal offense. Officials revealed to In Touch that Zayn was ordered to pay fines and other penalties, take anger management classes and was ordered to stay away from Yolanda. He was also ordered to 90 days of probation per count (totaling 360 days.)

“As you know, I am a private person, and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart,” Zayn wrote via Twitter on Thursday. “In an effort to protect that space for [Khai], I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Zayn also claimed he and Yolanda shared “harsh words.”

In June 2016, Zayn and Gigi, 26, broke up for the first time but reconciled within a matter of days. The pair split again in March 2018 and reunited after a month apart. In January 2019, the couple called it quits again. Gigi and Zayn gave their relationship another shot by January 2020 and later announced the arrival of their first child together in September 2020.