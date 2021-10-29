Zayn Malik and now-former girlfriend Gigi Hadid have called it quits for the fourth time following allegations the former One Direction member “struck” Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. However, prior to the longtime couple’s on-again, off-again relationship, the musician dated a number of other women, some of whom called him a “heartbreaker.”

When Zayn was just 17 years old, he was thrown into the limelight when he auditioned for the original X-Factor in the United Kingdom in 2010. Ultimately, he was eliminated before the final round, but judges Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell paired him with fellow contestants Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson to perform as a singular act for the rest of the show, becoming One Direction.

Beyond meeting his former bandmates during his time at the singing competition, the “Pillowtalk” singer also met fellow competitors with whom he was rumored to be romantically linked.

It wasn’t long until every member earned “heartthrob” status across the globe.

The singer moved on to date a member of a British girl group and supermodel Gigi, with whom he shares their daughter Khai, born in September 2020.

Not all of Zayn’s former flames have given him glowing reviews as a boyfriend. Perrie Edwards, who was previously engaged to the former boyband member, said she was dumped via text after a four-year-long relationship. She went on to sing a devastating breakup song with her band, Little Mix.

Following that split, his previous girlfriend seemingly joined the side of Zayn’s ex. Geneva Lane, whom he dated in 2010, tweeted after his split from Perrie in 2015, “Lol… Saw that coming.”

“She deserves so much better than to be treated how she has for so long,” Geneva went on to tweet.

Zayn’s (seemingly) final break with Gigi appears to be even messier after her mother accused him of “striking” her. On October 27, 2021, Zayn, who pleaded no contest to four counts of summary harassment, was ordered to 90 days of probation per count (totaling 360 days) and ordered to take anger management classes in addition to paying court fines and other penalties.

