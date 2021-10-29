Bella Hadid Shares Cryptic Message Amid Family Drama With Zayn Malik

Sharing her wisdom? Bella Hadid posted a cryptic message amid family drama with her sister Gigi Hadid’s now-ex Zayn Malik and their mother, Yolanda Hadid.

“I can do nothing for you but work on myself,” read a now-deleted quote posted by Bella, 25, on Thursday, October 28. “You can do nothing for me but work on yourself.”

Bella’s post via her Instagram Stories came shortly after TMZ reported that Yolanda alleged the “Pillow Talk” singer “struck” her during an altercation that apparently took place at the Pennsylvania home where Malik, 28, and Gigi, 26, have been raising their 13-month-old daughter, Khai.

Malik has since pleaded no contest to four counts of summary harassment after the altercation with Yolanda, 57, according to documents obtained by In Touch.

The former One Direction member was ordered to 90 days of probation per count on Wednesday, October 27, and he must take anger management classes in addition to paying court fines and other penalties, In Touch confirmed.

Malik has also been ordered to stay away from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and a man named John McMahon, whom TMZ identified as a security guard. The police report obtained by In Touch states McMahon was the man with whom Malik was “attempting to physically engage in a fight.”

“As you all know, I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” Malik wrote via Twitter while speaking out about the initial fight report on Thursday, October 28. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid, and for the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details,” he clarified to TMZ.

Gigi’s rep also issued a statement on her behalf to E! News, sharing that Gigi is “solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

As for where they stand now, Malik and Gigi have quietly “separated,” an insider told In Touch exclusively in an update on the former couple. “They’d been having problems for a while and tried to figure them out, but it just wasn’t working.”