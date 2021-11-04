Shutterstock (2); Instagram

Getting ugly. Gigi Hadid is “demanding sole custody” of her and Zayn Malik’s daughter, Khai, following the couple’s messy split, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Since the altercation with Yolanda, Gigi refuses to take any risks,” the insider says of the model’s wish to raise her 13-month-old daughter solo. “Being a single mom doesn’t faze Gigi. She believes that it’s better to raise Khai alone than be trapped in a toxic relationship.”

For Malik’s part, the source claims he’s “hiring the best attorneys money can buy” to fight for his daughter. “There is not a chance in hell that Zayn is going to walk away from Khai,” the source explains. “He loves her with all his heart.”

Malik and Gigi’s teams did not immediately respond to In Touch’s requests for comment.

In Touch confirmed the supermodel, 26, and “Pillowtalk” singer, 28, called it quits on October 28. “Zayn and Gigi have silently separated,” a second source told In Touch at the time. “They’d been having problems for a while and tried to figure them out, but it just wasn’t working.”

The news of the split comes weeks after Malik’s alleged argument with Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, in which she claimed the former One Direction member “shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain.”

According to documents obtained by In Touch, Malik allegedly told Yolanda, 57, to “stay away from [my] f—king daughter,” and shouted several profanities at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, including calling her “a f—king Dutch slut.” The alleged incident took place on September 29 on the family’s Pennsylvania farm.

On October 28, Malik denied the allegations. “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he said in a statement to TMZ.

Malik pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment and was ordered to 90 days of probation per count, totaling 360 days. He also must take anger management classes, complete a domestic violence program and have no contact with Yolanda and John McMahon, a security guard that Malik allegedly tried to fight.

Shutterstock (2)

Gigi and Malik dated on-and-off for six years, first sparking romance rumors in November 2015. In September 2020, the couple announced the arrival of their first child together.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik shared on Twitter at the time. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.”

Following the couple’s split, Gigi’s mom and sister Bella Hadid have “stepped in to help out and babysit” Khai, the insider tells In Touch.

“Zayn’s hoping that he and Gigi will come to some form of agreement without a legal battle,” the insider adds. “But if push comes to shove, he’ll bring down the Hadids in front of a judge. Things are definitely turning nasty.”