Time apart has been a good thing for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, following their October 2021, breakup. The pair are now focused on having a “healthy” relationship for their daughter, Khai, a source tells In Touch exclusively, adding that the model is “reevaluating” what the future holds for the former lovebirds.

“Zayn and Gigi are rebuilding their relationship to be healthy coparents to Khai. They’ve been spending time together away from prying eyes. They’ll go for walks or have lunch in Pennsylvania. Just simple things, really,” the insider explains.

Things were made complicated for the pair following Zayn’s September altercation with Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid. It resulted in him pleading no contest to four counts of summary harassment, after the two got into a verbal fight at his Pennsylvania home.

As a result of the former couple’s healing, Gigi, 26, is looking at parenting with Zayn, 29, from a new point of view following their visits together. “After Yolanda and Zayn’s altercation and after taking some time apart and having space, she’s reevaluating the situation,” the source says of the Gigi X Tommy designer.

Gigi was in Paris for Fashion Week when the September 29 altercation went down between her boyfriend and her mom, in which Zayn was allegedly upset by finding Yolanda in his Pennsylvania home with Khai. An argument followed where Yolanda alleged in a document obtained by In Touch that the singer pushed her into a dresser, a claim that Zayn denied.

“As you know, I am a private person, and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart,” the “Pillowtalk” singer wrote in an October 28 tweet following news of the incident and his plea.

“In an effort to protect that space for [my daughter] I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” he continued.

Zayn was ordered to 90 days of probation per count (totaling 360 days) and to take anger management classes, in addition to paying court fines and other penalties, and to stay away from Yolanda and a man named John McMahon, whom TMZ identified as a security guard that Zayn allegedly tried to fight.

“This was and still should be a private matter, but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press,” he continued in the note to fans, adding, “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved.”

Zayn and Gigi first got together in 2015 but broke up in June 2016. They reconciled quickly but split again in March 2018. “Zigi” couldn’t bear to be apart, reuniting a month later before parting ways in January 2019. In January 2020, the pair gave their relationship another go, leading to their baby No. 1 news in April of that year. Khai was born the following September.