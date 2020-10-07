No bad blood? Zach Roloff dished on parents Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff‘s relationship following their divorce.

“I think they’re getting along fine. They don’t see each other a lot. There’s no reason, really, for them to interact except for at family events. So they’re getting along,” the 30-year-old told Us Weekly during a video interview with wife Tori Roloff. He added that his mom has been helping with the family’s annual pumpkin festival. “She’s been participating in that. It’s all calm right now.”

When asked if Matt, 58, was ready to propose to his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, Zach laughed, “I think my dad is enjoying where he’s at right now being a grandpa, so we’ll see.”

Recently, Caryn, 53, — who used to be Roloff Farm‘s manager — threw shade at Matt’s ex-wife. “Sometimes I feel like you’re still married to her,” she told Matt on this week’s episode of Little People, Big World.

“It’s no surprise that Matt will end up managing whatever has to be done. I have no problem with that,” Caryn told cameras during a sneak peek. “I just, not to add another layer onto it. It’s already so much of the farm, and we go to Arizona, and it kind of takes away from our stuff, which is OK, but to keep adding to it, it just doesn’t seem fair to me.”

Matt explained his frustrations with Amy slowly moving her belongings out of the farmhouse, which he and his ex, 56, used to live in together.

“She needs to have, like, a whole team of people pack up stuff,” he told Caryn, explaining that “one couch was full of China cups, and “on the ground, it’s just a sea of vases, candlesticks.” When Matt tried talking to her about it, he claimed she got “defensive.”

Despite the drama, however, it seems like the former flames have moved on. Amy is engaged to fiancé Chris Marek, though Zach explained they’ve had to put their nuptials on “hold.”

“They want to get married next summer,” the dad of two divulged in the clip. “But I think it’s, yeah, I think all that’s on hold for a second.”