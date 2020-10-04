Awkward! Caryn Chandler said she “feels like” boyfriend Matt Roloff is “still married” to his ex-wife, Amy Roloff.

“It’s no surprise that Matt will end up managing whatever has to be done. I have no problem with that,” Caryn, 53, told cameras during a sneak peek of this week’s Little People, Big World episode. “I just, not to add another layer onto it. It’s already so much of the farm, and we go to Arizona, and it kind of takes away from our stuff, which is OK, but to keep adding to it, it just doesn’t seem fair to me.”

Matt, 58, explained his frustrations with Amy slowly moving her belongings out of the farmhouse, which he and his ex, 56, used to share together.

“She needs to have, like, a whole team of people pack up stuff,” he told Caryn, adding that “one couch was full of China cups, and “on the ground, it’s just a sea of vases, candlesticks.” When Matt tried talking to her about it, he claimed she got “defensive.”

In the past, Amy admitted it was hard to see Matt with Caryn. “Seeing Caryn here threw me for a loop more than I would have liked,” she admitted in her confessional at daughter-in-law Tori Roloff‘s gender reveal party for baby No. 1. “I think coming here to this particular event is an intimate family thing … It just throws a whole different dynamic to my life here on the farm.”

On another occasion, Amy said it was difficult inviting Caryn — who used to be the family’s farm manager — to family affairs. “Caryn is an employee and in a personal relationship with my ex-husband, so it is still hard to invite Caryn to some of the family events. I’d rather minimize the personal interaction. It’s not healthy for me.”

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram; Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

The former flames — who share twins Jeremy and Zach and daughter Molly and son Jacob together — were married for nearly 30 years when they surprised fans in 2015 with their decision to split. Their divorce was finalized in May 2016.

“We’ve worked out a ‘your stuff’s yours and my stuff’s mine,” Matt previously said on their reality show. “I don’t think we have any conflict there.” He admitted, however, that it was “a little hard to divide up 28 years of belongings. It’s not a fun process.”

“This is hard,” Amy agreed. “Life happens sometimes, and we don’t plan for that to happen to us. It’s just what is happening to us right now.”

Amy has since found happiness with fiancé Chris Marek. The couple got engaged in September 2019, and Matt even congratulated the pair on the exciting news.