Where did the time go? Little People, Big World stars Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff are celebrating their son Jackson’s third birthday on Tuesday, May 12, with a new photo and video of the toddler looking so grown up.

The proud papa shared a portrait of his baby boy beaming with delight while looking stylish in a hat, pattered T-shirt and cargo shorts. “Happy Birthday to Jackson! He’s the big 3 today. May is a wild month for us, but capping the birthday celebrations with this kid is the best way to end. He’s been something special,” the father of two, 30, wrote.

Tori, 29, also posted a clip of her smiling son waltzing in the room wearing a PAW Patrol top with his name and the number three on it. “My goodness. Come show me! Wow. What does that say?” she asked. “J-a-c-k-s-o-n,” he sweetly spelled out, before proudly shouting out his name. Baby J couldn’t be more hyped about turning another year older!

“Jackson I can’t believe you’re 3!!” she also wrote. “You are such a light and bring so much laughter into our world. Jackson, I love your attention to detail and your silly moods. You are seriously the best big brother and watching you with Lilah Ray brings me so much joy. I love your cuddles in the morning (even if they are at 5:30 a.m. these days) and your kisses goodnight. I thank God every day that he chose me to be your Mama. I can’t wait to continue to watch you grow and support you in every way.”

Zach celebrated his milestone birthday only two days ago, so there’s been no shortage of festivities taking place in the Roloff home. Over the weekend, the reality star swooned over her beau in a thoughtful B-day tribute post on Instagram.

“You are without a doubt the most thoughtful and selfless person I know,” Tori gushed about her hubby. “You are such a great leader and I am so thankful for your love for me and our kids. Watching you become a dad has been the greatest gift in my life. You are handsome and funny and I thank God every day that I get to do life with you,” she added.

The lovebirds expanded their brood with a precious baby girl in November 2019, which has brought even more joy to their family.

Jackson had to “adjust” to having a new little sister at first, but he quickly proved to be the greatest older sibling to their new addition, which is no surprise. Not only do they play together, he even gives her kisses on the head!

Enjoy your special day, baby J!