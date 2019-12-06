He may be willing to share his dog (and some sweet kisses), but that doesn’t mean that Jackson Roloff has totally adjusted to being a big brother just yet. On Tuesday, December 3, mom Tori Roloff (née Patton) revealed that Baby J is still getting used to having little Lilah Ray Roloff around. Now that it’s been a couple of weeks since Tori and Zach Roloff brought baby No. 2 home, he’s starting to warm up. However, he’s doing it at his own pace.

“How are you two weeks old already, Lilah Ray?!” Tori, 28, captioned two photos of her little girl on Instagram. “You have been such a joy. It’s like our family always had a place for you. These two weeks have gone way to fast, and I wish I could slow it all down. I thank God for you each day and fall more in love every moment I spend with you. 🎀 … Jackson is adjusting in his own time, and this has made me find new love for our sweet baby J.”

Fans couldn’t help but comment on how much the sweet little girl looks like her big brother. They also had plenty of compliments for the toddler about how he’s been handling the family’s new arrival. “He’s so gentle and loving with Lilah!” one commenter wrote. “Who could ask for anything more precious than that! ❤️💖” A second agreed, “I love the videos of Jackson interacting with her! Congrats to all of you!” About the little girl, a third added, “She’s going to adore her big brother as they grow together in your beyond beautiful family! God bless!”

Welcoming Lilah has been a team effort for the Roloff family. In the first few days, the whole family gathered at the hospital to meet their newest relative. “I’m one fully blessed dude. That’s for sure,” grandpa Matt Roloff shared after posting a photo of him and his second granddaughter. Caryn Chandler, his girlfriend, and Amy Roloff, his ex-wife, seemingly put aside their differences to share a visit as they both snapped shots of their own with the baby. Even cousin Ember Roloff made the trek with her parents — and she brought some friends along, too. “Ember wanted Lilah to meet [her toys] Jessie and Baby Margaret, too,” mom Audrey Roloff (née Botti) captioned the pictures. “Ember just wants to hold and kiss her so much already.”