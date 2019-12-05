Anddd, we’re officially sobbing. Tori Roloff took to Instagram on Monday, December 3, to share the sweetest video of her son, Jackson Roloff, kissing his sister, Lilah Ray, on the head. The Little People, Big World star gave birth to baby No. 2 just over two weeks ago, so needless to say, the clip is freaking precious.

“He’s being very nice,” the 28-year-old said in the clip of her 2-year-old. “Can you give her a kiss?” she asked him nicely, to which he responded by doing just that while Lilah coo’d away. Watch above to see all of the cuteness for yourself!

