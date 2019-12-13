We’re sure they were perfect angels! Matt Roloff told his Instagram followers on December 12 that he babysat both his grandson, Jackson Roloff, and granddaughter, Lilah Ray Roloff — all by himself. “Wow … Grandpa got the call to babysit both Lilah and Jackson solo today,” he captioned a photo of the three of them. “Only for an hour … ‘OK, Jackson, this is how this is going to work … I’ll watch baby Lilah … while you keep an eye on Grandpa.'” LOL.

“I only had to defer to him twice on what to do next,” Matt, 58, added, before tacking on a bunch of fun hashtags like, “#grandpapullingitoff #confidenceingrandamatters #icandothis” and “#only3weeksoldandgrandpagetstodrivetheship.”

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

The reality star also replied to a fan in the comments who said, “Grandpa on a mission.” Matt wrote back, “Exactly! I just couldn’t believe that they trust me so much. It’s a huge honor from Zach and Tori!!” We’re sure the parents were more than happy to get a little bit of time to themselves if Grandpa offered!

Matt is clearly loving having a new grandbaby in the family. He shared a photo of himself holding the newest little bundle of joy on November 21 and wrote, “Lilah Ray Roloff born 11/19/19. Another absolutely precious grandbaby … [I] love her sooo much already!” In the comments, he also replied to fans who had well-wishes for Matt and the Little People, Big World family. “Awesome,” one person wrote. “Congratulations, @mattroloff, you’re a first-class grandfather all the way!🎉 👶” The delighted grandfather shot back, “Thanks. I’m one fully blessed dude. That’s for sure. :)”

He shared a photo of himself holding Lilah on December 7 as well and really seemed to be soaking up the time with his granddaughter. “Grandpa loves Lilah Ray!!” he wrote. “I can’t wait to see her running around with cousin Ember and big brother Jackson! 2.5 weeks old and going strong.”

Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, also can’t get enough of either baby Lilah or Jackson. She posted a photo of herself with her partner and the two little ones on December 4 and shared, “Love seeing these smiles after a week away 😍.” Fans in the comments adored seeing her with Baby J and his little sis and let her know, “You two are the most amazing grandparents💕💕💕.” We couldn’t agree more!