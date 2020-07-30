Tensions are still running high in the royal family. Although Prince William and Duchess Kate “respect” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s “right” to a new life, they don’t approve of “the way he’s gone about it,” a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“The Cambridges believe it’s down to the Sussexes to make an effort with the British people and spend more time in Harry’s home country,” the insider added, noting that despite “what’s happened,” they won’t be “exiling” the couple from the family.

In January, the parents of one to baby Archie revealed they would be “stepping back as senior members” of the firm. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they announced in a lengthy caption on Instagram, revealing they would “become financially independent.”

Phil Harris/AP/Shutterstock

Since then, Meghan has had “no regrets” about relocating to Los Angeles, a separate source disclosed. “She looks and feels amazing.”

The couple fled the U.K. amid relationship challenges with his brother. “Harry’s accused the royals of treating him and Meghan differently [than] the rest of the family” and says that they didn’t welcome her into the family with open arms or protect her enough, a third source said.

“Harry thinks it’s unfair that there’s one rule for him and Meghan and another for his cousins,” the insider continued. “The way he sees it, [Princesses] Eugenie and Beatrice are allowed to have lives outside of the family and are still royals so why can’t he and Meghan?”

Despite William and Kate‘s hope the pair will spend more time in England, it seems like Meghan is content with life in sunny California.

“She hated always having to be dressed to the nines as a royal and the old-fashioned rules and regulations — like wearing dresses below the knee,” a fourth insider dished of the former Suits star’s style. “She spends most of the day in sweats or yoga pants.”