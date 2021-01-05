Meghan Markle’s Best Style Moments — See All of the Duchess of Sussex’s Most Stunning Looks

She’s always been so stylish! Before Duchess Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in May 2018, she had already made a name for herself as an actress. Over the years the Duchess of Sussex has turned heads, whether rockin’ over-the-top glam and casual jeans. From her time on Suits to her wedding, to the first time she stepped out as a mom, Meghan, 39, has never disappointed when it comes to her iconic looks.

For example, remember when the world waited with bated breath for the first glimpse of Meghan’s wedding dress? People watching from every corner of the planet first saw her beautiful, dramatic veil paired with a sparkly tiara, and fans were impressed before she ever even stepped out of the Rolls-Royce she arrived in with her mother, Doria Ragland. The dress ended up being a gorgeous Givenchy gown — one that won’t be forgotten by royal style aficionados anytime soon.

The former actress seems to favor a lot of dresses, and that didn’t change after she announced her first pregnancy. It should come as no surprise that someone who rocked a lot of beautiful looks before she was expecting only managed to up her style game as she moved into maternity wear. Who can forget when she gently cradled her baby bump in London during the Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in December 2018? Her black, one-shoulder ensemble for that appearance was nothing short of inspired.

Then, of course, there was the simple — but still, beautiful — dress Meghan stepped out in when she and Prince Harry presented their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world for the first time. She managed to somehow look stunning at that moment just days after she gave birth. No mom should have to do that, of course, but Meghan pulled it off.

Now that the California native is back in the United States full time, however, she’s traded in fancy gowns for comfy sweatpants.

“Gone are the days where she had to stick to royal dress code, she’s much more comfortable wearing casual clothes — flats, jeans and sweaters,” a source exclusively told In Touch following her departure from the royal family.

“She hated always having to be dressed to the nines as a royal and the old-fashioned rules and regulations — like wearing dresses below the knee,” added the insider. “Now … she spends most of the day in sweats or yoga pants.”

Keep scrolling to see Meghan’s iconic style moments.