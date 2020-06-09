Ready for a change. 90 Day Fiancé alum Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko) explained why she hasn’t updated her last name on Instagram amid her divorce from her estranged husband, Jorge Nava, after a fan inquired about her not changing it back.

“I don’t get why she is still keeping the Nava surname,” the social media user wrote in the comments of a June 8 workout video she posted. “Should make herself known by her maiden name, [especially] for new people who [don’t] know her.”

Anfisa, 24, revealed she “would love to do that,” but isn’t able to modify it due to the platform’s rules and regulations regarding pages with that coveted blue verification checkmark. “Unfortunately Instagram doesn’t allow name changes for verified accounts,” the TLC alum added in her response.

Courtesy Anfisa Nava/Instagram

Prior to his early release from prison, Jorge confirmed he was “looking to divorce [his wife]” when he became a free man. The reality star was originally sentenced to two-and-a-half years on drug charges back in 2018, but only served one year and eight months.

The certified personal trainer later spoke out about their split and said they tried their best to work things out, but weren’t happy with the way it was going.

“Once it happened, I wanted to put our issues aside and stay by his side and support him in this difficult situation,” Anfisa previously told In Touch in an exclusive statement. “However, the whole time I felt like I had a weight on my shoulders that wouldn’t let me be happy. I knew I had to end it and it would be better for the both of us, so Jorge and I talked about it and mutually decided to part ways a few months ago and agreed to divorce once he’s released.”

Courtesy of Anfisa Nava/Instagram

While behind bars, Jorge lost a mind-blowing 125 pounds and fans quickly noticed his renewed sense of confidence. Since then, he’s gone public with his new girlfriend, taking to Instagram with a photo of them locking lips.

Similar to Jorge, his former flame has also moved on. Anfisa shared the first PDA photo of her beau, Leo Assaf, in March. Even though Jorge accused her of “abandoning” him for another man, she said that wasn’t the case.

“I didn’t leave him to be with another man, I left because I didn’t want to be with him anymore,” she told In Touch. “I took this time alone to heal myself. People grow apart sometimes, it doesn’t mean the relationship wasn’t genuine from the start.”