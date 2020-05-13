Fresh ink? 90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava revealed one of the first things he wants to after he was released from prison is to get a coverup tattoo! Considering he has a tattoo of estranged wife Anfisa Nava‘s name, it seems like he’s ready to move on for good.

“I actually need to get a tattoo coverup, do you guys know any good tattoo places out here in Scottsdale?” Jorge, 31, asked during an Instagram Live on Tuesday, May 12. “I’m down to go Live right now if somebody is willing to do a tattoo coverup right now. I know the whole COVID thing is all crazy, but I guess they’re starting to open places back up. So let me know. I’ll do it Live.”

It seems like the tattoo Jorge needs to cover up may have to do with his soon-to-be ex-wife. In 2018, Jorge revealed he got his wife’s name tattooed on his left ring finger via a photo on his now-deleted Facebook. Anfisa, 24, and Jorge were introduced to fans on season 4 of TLC’s hit reality TV series 90 Day Fiancé. They wed in 2016 and documented their marriage issues on seasons 2 and 3 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Unfortunately, their marriage could not survive Jorge’s legal issues. In March, In Touch confirmed Jorge and Anfisa split while he was behind bars and he planned to begin the divorce process shortly after his prison release. At the time, the Russia native exclusively told In Touch she and Jorge “mutually decided” to split in an exclusive statement.

Jorge was released from prison on Monday, May 12. He was originally sentenced to two and a half years after he was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Arizona after officers found almost 300 pounds of marijuana in his car in February 2018. He was charged with felony possession of marijuana and pleaded guilty in July 2018. Jorge started his sentence in September 2018 and ended up only serving one year and eight months.

The California native explained why he can’t head back to his home state. Since he was previously held at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Phoenix, he has to wait until his parole board gives him permission to relocate to a new area. He said he hoped it would only take “a few days” to be approved. It seems like beside the coverup tattoo, Jorge will also be looking to file paperwork to start divorce proceedings now that he’s a free man.