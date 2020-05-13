Always crushing her workout! 90 Day Fiancé alum Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko) wowed fans with her insanely toned figure in a fitness gear-clad photo she shared amid her ex Jorge Nava’s release from prison on May 12. The reality star-turned-certified personal trainer showed off her washboard abs after breaking a sweat.

The TV personality has remained passionate about staying in the best shape, especially as she pursues her passion of bodybuilding. Last week, Anfisa announced she would be launching her own workout app to help inspire others on their weight loss journeys. It will be user-friendly and offer “exercises with descriptions, sets, reps and more.”

Courtesy of Anfisa Nava/Instagram; Inset: Courtesy Jorge Nava/Instagram

Prior to the lockdown, the brunette beauty, 24, was going to take the stage again for another bodybuilding competition this summer, but now those plans have been postponed. On the bright side, Anfisa has found ways to exercise in the comfort of her abode. In addition to working towards her fitness goals, she’s also kept busy by going to school.

In April, the stunner revealed she was accepted into UC Santa Barbara’s Pre-Economics and Accounting program for the Fall 2020 quarter, however it’s unknown if that’s the college she will ultimately decide to attend.

Now that her former flame is a free man after serving his time behind bars, it won’t be long until the two get a divorce. Jorge, 31, announced his plans to file in March, shortly after showing off his own impressive weight loss transformation.

Courtesy Anfisa Nava/Instagram

Anfisa later confirmed they had been “on the verge” of legally ending their marriage for quite some time. “Jorge and I talked about it and mutually decided to part ways a few months ago and agreed to divorce once he’s released,” she told In Touch exclusively.

The former TLC alum also shut down speculation that she “abandoned” Jorge to be with her new flame, Leo Assaf. “I didn’t leave him to be with another man, I left because I didn’t want to be with him anymore,” she explained. “I took this time alone to heal myself. People grow apart sometimes, it doesn’t mean the relationship wasn’t genuine from the start.”

It looks like they’re both expanding their horizons!