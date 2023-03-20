Married at First Sight season 9 took Charlotte, North Carolina, for the first time and brought new relationship expert, Dr. Viviana Coles, onboard following long-time panelist Dr. Jessica Griffin’s exit after sparking a romance with season 6 alum, Jon Francetic.

During the controversial marriage experiment, viewers were introduced to Iris Caldwell and Keith Manley, Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson, Deonna McNeill and Gregory Oktie, as well as Amber Bowles and Matt Gwynne, as they navigated their new marriages with strangers. Keep reading to find out where the season 9 couples stand in 2023.

Are ‘MAFS’ Stars Iris Caldwell and Keith Manley Still Together?

While chemistry immediately sparked between Keith and Iris, Keith learned shortly after saying his vows that his bride was a virgin.

“That’s pretty heavy,” he explained during the June 2019 episode. “It’s a huge surprise. I thought about plenty of different scenarios [regarding] what my wife would be like, but I never in a million years imagined my wife would be a virgin. It definitely gives me extensive nervousness, a lot of pressure. This is someone who’s trusting me to be as caring and compassionate with them as I can be.”

With Iris’ entering the marriage as a virgin, the experts believed it was important to match her with “someone who is kind, patient and understanding.” However, their efforts backfired as Keith felt his new wife was immature and lacked relationship experience.

While Iris chose to stay married on Decision Day, Keith opted for divorce and the pair are no longer together today.

Are ‘MAFS’ Stars Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson Still Together?

While Elizabeth and Jamie were clearly attracted to each other, they also had one of the most explosive fights in Married at First Sight history.

The fight began only weeks into their marriage after the pair participated in a group event and Jamie told Elizabeth to “shut up and listen for five minutes” in front of the other couples. To which Elizabeth responded, “I literally can never say anything without him just getting so f—king pissed.”

When the couple returned home to discuss the interaction, it only escalated with Elizabeth exploding in anger, throwing all the items off their coffee table.

Despite viewers not being sure of their lasting union, Elizabeth and Jamie worked through their communication issues and are still together in 2023.

Are ‘MAFS’ Stars Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie Still Together?

Prior to walking down the aisle, Deonna hadn’t been in a relationship for 10 years and was looking for a stable partner to start a family with.

One of Deonna’s biggest issues with her new husband was his tendency to shower her with compliments. Meanwhile, Greg felt his new wife was guarded and worked tirelessly to bring her walls down.

To no fan’s surprise, Deonna and Greg decided to stay married on Decision Day and are still together in 2023.

The pair welcomed their first child, Declan Okotie, in April 2021.

Are ‘MAFS’ Stars Amber Bowles and Matt Gwynne Still Together?

When Amber, a long-time sports fan, saw her professional basketball player husband at the altar — she was immediately attracted to her new partner.

Matt early on admitted his lack of attraction to his new wife and toward the end of the experiment, he would often not come home from nights out. It was later revealed that Matt was spotted out with multiple women throughout his marriage with Amber.

Matt and Amber ultimately decided to get a divorce on Decision Day.