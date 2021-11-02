Metro Nashville Jail / MEGA

Former Married at First Sight star Matthew Gwynne was arrested on vandalism charges in Nashville on Sunday, October 31, In Touch can confirm.

The former pro former pro basketball player was taken into custody and booked at the Metro Nashville Jail, according to records obtained by In Touch. Gwynne, 34, was charged with vandalism and his bond was set to $2,500. He was released the following day on Monday, November 1. He’s due back in court on December 20.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by local ABC affiliate WKRN-TV, the former Lifetime star had gotten into a verbal argument a party on Saturday, October 30, with a woman he was “dating off-and-on.” According to Metro police, he reportedly told her he was going to go to her house, but she told him not to and go to his house instead. She remained at the party.

After Gwynne left the party, the victim received a message from her home security company, notifying her there was an entry/exit alarm at her home. When she returned home the following evening, she noticed her door had been broken into, with significant damage to the frame, according to police. None of the victim’s items were missing, Gwynne allegedly left with only his property, according to officials. She then gave police a photo of Gwynne from the doorbell security camera, which showed that he was there the previous night.

Gwynne made his reality TV debut on season 9 of Lifetime’s hit series, Married at First Sight. The premise of the show is an experiment where a team of experts match singles with someone with whom they would be compatible for marriage. The pairs do not meet their matches until they are face to face with each other at the altar on their wedding days. After they say “I do” to a stranger, the couples go off on their honeymoons and move in together as they get to know each other and build a relationship with guidance from the experts. At the end of the eight-week experiment, the couples meet with the experts one last time for decision day, which is when the couples can decide if they want to stay together or if they want to divorce.

On season 9, Gwynne earned himself the reputation as a villain. He wed Amber Bowles on the show, but he turned out to be one of the worst husbands in the show’s history as he was distant and didn’t seem to want to try hard enough to make their relationship succeed. He would stay out all night without his wedding ring on, and a few days before decision day, Bowles’ best friend claimed he saw Gwynne flirting with a girl in a bar. At the reunion, when he was confronted with the cheating allegations, he did not deny them. “You set her up to be humiliated,” expert sexologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz told Gwynne at the time.

After airing out their issues, Gwynne and Bowles decided to divorce on decision day.