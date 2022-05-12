D-Day! The time has come for each couple from Married at First Sight season 14 to decide whether they will continue in their marriage or if they will split.

Fans saw five couples meet at the altar in Boston, Massachusetts, before setting off to Puerto Rico for their honeymoon with their stranger spouses. Each pair had eight weeks to get to know their partner before Decision Day arrived, but for one of the couples, eight week was far too long.

Lifetime

Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman called it quits after just 12 days of marriage making theirs one of the shortest-lived marriages in MAFS history.

“Alyssa, from the wedding night, has no interest in being married to me,” Chris told Married at First Sight expert Pastor Cal Roberson at the time. “She says that we’re not compatible. She’s used the phrase robbed. This is my Decision Day. I want a divorce.”

As for the rest of this season’s couples, scroll down to find out which couples are still together after Decision Day.

Lifetime

Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher’s relationship did not come without its hurdles. His apparent addiction to social media, for instance, led to several arguments.

“Sometimes he’s just looking at his phone instead of the path in front of him,” Lindsey said of her husband.

“They both strive for a future and family together,” Dr. Pepper Schwartz said of the couple, “But explosive fights and difficult communication has been their downfall.”

Despite their challenges, the couple decided to give their marriage a chance. “You are genuinely good and kind,” Lindsey said on Decision Day before she pulled a green button from her pocket that read “YES.”

“The future looks so bright from here, I think it’s going to be a good life ahead,” Mark said.

Lifetime

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency

Though Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency have struggled to get past the “friendzone,” Pastor Cal gave the couple a pep talk before making their decisions.

“I want you to know that the friend [and] romantic person is not exclusive,” the expert said. “Sometimes, people can get stuck in one of those places and say, ‘This is who we are. This is where we are.'”

“It does merge,” he added. “Don’t separate in your mind the difference between ‘Okay, we’re friends and that’s all we can —’ That’s crap.”

Ultimately, the pair decided to remain married. “I feel like I don’t know you enough, so you know, I want to get to know you more and stay married,” Jasmina told her husband. “I always said that I would never leave any type of relationship if I didn’t give 100 percent, and I can’t say that I gave 100 percent if I don’t try after this, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Lifetime

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode have some major hurdles to overcome, especially when it comes to his desire for a “traditional wife.”

“I want … someone who enjoys cooking and cleaning,” he said. “How can I be sure that she is going to make me happy every single day?”

Though Olajuwon considers his wife’s cooking to be “inedible,” the pair decided to give their relationship a chance and stay together.

“When I came into this marriage, I asked for a woman who’s more established in life. And those are the reasons why I would say no today,” Olajuwon said. “But I will say this: I love our chemistry. I love who you are as a person. I love to be around you — and your effort is what made me overlook all those things.”

Lifetime

Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy

Despite the fact that Noi Phommasak worries about financial stability given that Steve Moy does not have a job, she decided to stick with her partner.

“They both come from close knit families with a strong desire to have children,” Dr. Viviana Coles said of the pair. “They have the foundation for a long-lasting marriage but only if they can work through their financial issues and both feel secure with trusting each other.”

“I would love to stay married with you,” Noi began. “In a very short amount of time, you have taught me what it means to be vulnerable.”

Steve even got down on one knee and re-proposed to his wife in front of their castmates on Decision Day.

“I wanted to ask you if you’d be my adventure buddy, my sushi partner and my partner in life,” he said while presenting her with a ring pop, before pulling out a diamond ring.