Are babies in their future? Married at First Sight stars Beth Bice and Jamie Thompson didn’t want kids when they tied the knot on the Lifetime TV show, but now they’ve reconsidered their family plans. While speaking exclusively with In Touch ahead of their new show, Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam, the redhead revealed she’s even “thinking about freezing her eggs” to get a jump start on the whole baby-making process.

“Our goal is to have them in the next two [to] three years,” Jamie, 36, says. But they’re taking steps to get started now, which is where egg freezing comes in. Beth, 30, is hoping to undergo the procedure within the next year just “to be on the safe side” since the couple has “waited to conceive a little later.”

Courtesy Jamie Thompson/Instagram

Once they have baby No. 1, though, they’re done — or at least that’s the plan. Both halves of the couple have twins in their family tree, and they know there’s a chance they could end up with multiples, too. “[It] will be very interesting to see if we get lucky on a one and done,” they revealed.

Having a baby isn’t their only future plan. After packing up their lives and moving across the country to the Bay Area, they’re also hoping “to run the San Francisco Marathon,” which they’ve been training for since September 2019. Beth reveals their cross country road trip helped them “learn so much about each other,” and now training is one more way they can bond. Though the marathon has already been postponed from July to November, they’re still focused on building their new lives as a couple.

“We have adapted very well to quarantine life. In a way, Married At First Sight prepared us for that,” the couple says. “[During] the eight weeks of filming, we didn’t see a lot of friends and [didn’t] get to always just go do things [because you’re] keeping your life a secret until the end.” Quarantine has also meant a return to filming with Couples’ Cam. The stars reveal they wanted to participate in the show so they could “bring some laughter” into fans’ lives.

“[You] get to see the fun side of how we have managed to make the most of [things] and how we have had to plan a move in the middle of this,” they say. But they’re planning to show the struggles, too. “Fans can expect a lot of raw moments. We didn’t hold back in the fact of what reality is,” the pair continues. “What you see is what you get when it comes to our marriage. … We still wanted to get the not so glamorous moments, too. We just feel like that could help people in their lives.”

Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam airs on Lifetime Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.