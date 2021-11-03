Family feud? Little People, Big World stars Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori Roloff, have seemingly snubbed Amy Roloff’s new husband, Chris Marek, by opting to list their old home with another realtor.

After relocating to Battle Ground, Washington, Zach, 31, and Tori, 30, put their old home in Portland, Oregon, on the market on October 15. Instead of listing with the highly experienced realtor, the couple is using a different real estate agent — one of Audrey Roloff’s close friends, Hannah Novak of PDX Property Group, In Touch can confirm. The five-bedroom, two-bathroom home is currently listed at $699,000.

It is not known why the couple opted to go with their sister-in-law’s friend as opposed to Chris, 55, who has 22 years of experience as a realtor. However, a source previously told In Touch that Amy, 57, was “kinda bummed” that the couple moved and they were no longer “close to her and the farm.”

Zach, Tori and their two children, Jackson, 4, and 23-month old Lilah, recently moved to their new four-bedroom, three-bathroom house, which is nearly an hour away from Roloff Farms, according to an announcement the mom of two made on October 14 via Instagram.

“Guess what?! WE MOVED!!” the photographer shared, alongside a photo of the family in front of their former home. “We’ve been quite busy the last 30 days and I am beyond exhausted. I hope we never move again. Haha. We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings and just a whole lot of love.”

“We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!” Tori continued.

Many fans were surprised by the news as Zach previously talked about taking over Roloff farms in a season 21 episode, stating he wanted “Jackson and Lilah to grow up on the property.”

Followers of the family believed Zach would eventually take over the farm after his father, Matt Roloff, stepped down. However, according to Tori, “sometimes things work out for the better.“

Despite the move, Tori assured fans that she and her family are “still filming” LPBW.

