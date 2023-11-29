Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards and his rumored girlfriend, Amanda Conner, were escorted out of a Tennessee bar after a physical brawl broke out on November 25.

Ryan, 35, and Amanda, 33, were seen being kicked out of Westbound Honky-Tonk in Chattanooga in a shocking video obtained by The Sun.

The reality star was dragged out of the bar by bouncers as he reportedly “slurred his words” and “appeared out of it,” according to a source for the outlet.

The reality star yelled as he was hauled off by security at around 10:30 p.m., as seen in the clip. Both Ryan and his girlfriend eventually “left the bar together on foot,” according to an eyewitness for The Sun.

“Ryan and Amanda were with a group of people,” the eyewitness said of the fight that caused their dramatic exit. “At one point, one of the guys in their group went up to Amanda and grabbed her by the face.”

Courtesy of Amanda Cooper/Instagram

“Amanda came back at him and started slinging chairs to go after the guy,” the source continued. “The bouncers grabbed the guy and kicked him out. Amanda was able to get her last hit in before they got her out too.”

Despite the rowdy behavior from the couple, the source noted they did not see Ryan or Amanda drink any alcohol.

The new couple are both living in a Chattanooga halfway house on CADAS Rehab’s property, where they are reportedly allowed to venture out as long as their trips are approved by staff ahead of time.

An online description for their sober living house describes it as a home for people “who want to give up old behaviors and learn to make healthier choices” through “traditional group processes, therapeutic guidance and workshops.”

Though he was originally sentenced to one year behind bars after his arrest on DUI and drug charges, Ryan was released from prison in July after serving just three months of his sentence and was granted a furlough to attend rehab. It was at rehab where he met Amanda, who would quickly become his girlfriend.

The US Sun / MEGA

A source for The Sun previously said Amanda was “not a good influence” for the recovering Ryan, claiming, “Amanda is trouble. She has been in and out of the system since she was old enough to catch a charge.”

Another source previously told the outlet about Amanda, “This girl is dangerous.”

Like Ryan, Amanda’s criminal record includes drug possession and driving under the influence, according to court documents viewed by In Touch. Amanda is also no stranger to public fighting. Before she began dating Ryan, she appeared on an episode of The Jerry Springer Show, where Amanda fought with her friend after the friend slept with her boyfriend.