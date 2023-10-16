Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) shut down rumors that she and estranged husband Ryan Edwards are reconciling despite their pending divorce amid his stay at a halfway house.

Mackenzie, 26, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 15, to reshare an old family photo with Ryan, 35, and their children, cropping her ex from the frame. Followers quickly flooded the comments section of her since-deleted post, questioning the mother of three’s decision to seemingly rekindle their relationship.

“Isn’t she back with Ryan?” one person commented, to which Mack responded, “God no lol.” When another fan claimed that she “wouldn’t sign the divorce papers,” Mackenzie flat out denied the accusations.

Mack’s claims come amid months of rumors that she has decided not to move forward with her divorce from the father of three.

“*blames the ex wife* but truth be told … goes back to her HUSBAND … who she NEVER divorced, destroyed her home, and treated her ‘so bad,’” Brooklynn Panter, the ex-wife of Mackenzie’s rumored fling Josh Panter, wrote via Facebook alongside an article from The U.S. Sun, claiming that the former reality star “dropped” Josh when Ryan was released from prison. “Time will tell you so much about someone.”

While Mackenzie – who shares children Jagger and Stella with her ex – did not directly respond to Brooklynn’s accusations, she previously denied being in a relationship with Josh despite photos of her on the Panter family’s vacation surfacing on social media.

“I do not have a boyfriend. I’m focused on my career and my children,” Mackenzie said in an exclusive statement to In Touch. “I’m working on myself to give them the life and future they deserve.”

After Ryan completed his 28-day court-ordered rehab stint and was transferred to OASIS halfway house, Mackenzie was spotted wearing her wedding ring during a visit with the Tennessee native on August 15.

The exes maintained a physical distance as they were seen engaging in a lengthy conversation and walked laps around the facility. Mackenzie’s engagement and wedding rings were noticeably present on her left ring finger throughout the visit.

During a recent episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Ryan’s mom, Jen Edwards, claimed her son “got in trouble” for Mackenzie’s visit.” However, according to Mack, she was “asked to come down there.”

“Looks like we were all told different things,” she responded via Instagram to a fan questioning why she visited if Ryan “wasn’t supposed to have any visitors.”

Mackenzie filed for divorce in February after Ryan was arrested for harassment charges. When talking to Dr. Drew Pinsky, Ryan confirmed that they “will continue” with their divorce.