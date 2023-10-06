Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards is looking positively into the future, sharing a message about “growth” following his stint in rehab.

“Life challenges are opportunities for growth,” a meme shared by the MTV personality, 35, via Instagram on Friday, October 6, read.

Ryan’s optimistic message follows the season finale of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, where the dad of three missed his son Bentley’s graduation due to his legal and addiction issues.

“Of course, I’m sad for Bentley that Ryan won’t be at his 8th-grade graduation, but at least he’s alive,” his ex Maci Bookout Mckinney — with whom he shares the 14-year-old — explained during the episode, adding that Bentley and Ryan have communicated “more” since Ryan’s incarceration.

Ryan’s legal issues began in February when he was arrested on charges of harassment and possession of a controlled substance after he violated an order of protection filed by his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer). Ryan was later arrested on March 1 for stalking and violating an order of protection.

Most of the charges stemming from the arrests were dropped during a March 14 court hearing. Ryan was ordered to complete six months in rehab in order for the remainder of his charges to be dropped. He checked himself early from rehab after just two weeks of treatment and was later arrested again on April 7 after being found unresponsive in his truck.

The reality TV alum was sentenced to serve nearly one year in prison during an April 20 court hearing. However, during his July 14 hearing, the proceeding judge announced that the Teen Mom star had been given a furlough to complete an inpatient rehab program after he served the first three months of his sentence. After completing his rehabilitation, Ryan was transferred to the Oasis halfway house.

During the August 14 hearing, a representative from the rehab center gave Ryan a “B+” adding that, “That’s pretty good for Mr. Edwards.” Ryan is also required to undergo family counseling as part of his stay. He is due back in court on November 6.

In a confessional during the October 4 episode, Maci revealed that Bentley has accepted “how things are” when it comes to his relationship with his father. “But I also know that Ryan’s his dad and there will always be a space there for him to fill if he chooses to do so,” she concluded. “I hope that Bentley is able to be a child and Ryan will show up as the adult.”