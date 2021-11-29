The Roloffs Family Have Welcomed Many Babies — Find Out Which ‘LPBW’ Stars Are Currently Expecting

A growing family! Since meeting Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff‘s family following the debut of Little People, Big World in 2006, their big brood has only gotten bigger.

Their eldest son, Jeremy Roloff, announced that he was expecting baby No. 3 with wife Audrey Roloff in July 2021. Four months later, the couple confirmed their son’s exciting arrival.

“IT’S A BOY,” Audrey, 30, captioned a compilation of Instagram photos in November 2021. “Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff. Born 11.8.21 at 6:32 am 9.1 lbs 21.5 in and born en caul which was wild! I can’t wait to share his birth story with you soon. We are so grateful to God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery. A word that I had been praying over this birth was ‘harmony.’ And it truly was one of the most harmonious experiences.”

Days later, the Oregon native opened up about the painful symptoms that came after she gave birth to her little one.

“Most of you know if you’ve been around here when [my 4-year-old daughter], Ember, and [my 22-month-old son], Bode, were born, my milk comes in a fury and is like molasses,” the former reality star detailed via Instagram. “I have gotten severe engorgement with all three kids within 24 hours of them being born. And I’ve struggled a lot with reoccurring mastitis postpartum. I’m doing all my things to fight it off, but I appreciate prayers too.”

Audrey also explained why having her two other children stay with her parents has been “the biggest gift.”

“They came to meet their baby brother the day he was born (will share pics soon) but then went back to Gigi and Papa’s. I miss them like crazy, but these first couple days postpartum for my body are something else,” she wrote at the time. “I’m immensely grateful to have my parents’ help right now because I recognize so many people don’t have that postpartum. Knowing that the kids are being loved so well and getting to spend extra time with their grandparents right now is such a gift to me and them.”

That same month, Tori Roloff announced that she was expecting another child with husband Zach Roloff following a previous miscarriage. During an Instagram Q&A, the Little People, Big World star, 30, explained the worries that came with her pregnancy.

“I feel like I will [worry] until I’m holding [the] baby,” Tori told her Instagram followers in November 2021. “Miscarriage is such a thief of joy and I’ve really tried hard to enjoy this pregnancy, but I’ve been extremely anxious.”

The TLC personality announced in March 2020 that she had suffered a pregnancy loss.

“I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment,” Tori wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’ve never felt so sad, angry and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

For Tori, sharing her experience was a way to help other moms feel less “alone.”

“I also post this selfishly as a form of healing for myself. I felt as though I needed to acknowledge our sweet angel baby so I could go on sharing my babies here with me,” she added. “So that’s what I’ll continue to do — thanking the Lord for what I have. Thanking the Lord for my two healthy kids and my husband who has loved me through it all.”

Amy, 57, shared her thoughts on her daughter-in-law’s “strength” amid the pregnancy news.

“We all know that was a devastating thing for both of them in different ways. … That sadness can be overwhelming,” the Short and Simple author exclusively told Us Weekly in November. “I think when you have two other kids, though, you can look at them and say, ‘Look at the gifts we still have.’ So, I think that’s been a part of what has helped those two besides faith. I think they’re doing really, really well.”

