Audrey Roloff Flaunts Postpartum Body 1 Hour After Welcoming Son Radley

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff proudly showed off her postpartum body in all of its glory after giving birth to son Radley Knight Roloff.

Audrey, 30, took to Instagram Stories with her “1-hour postpartum mirror selfie” on Thursday, November 11, following a montage of behind-the-scenes photos captured during her baby boy’s delivery on Monday, November 8. “God made our bodies to do miraculous things like bringing life into the world,” she wrote.

The A Love Letter Life author and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, were over the moon to announce the healthy arrival of their second son together on Tuesday, November 9.

“We are so grateful to God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery,” Audrey shared in her caption, revealing their bundle of joy was born at 6:32 a.m. and weighed 9.1 pounds.

“A word that I had been praying over this birth was ‘harmony,'” Audrey continued, revealing that she would soon be sharing more details about her baby boy’s arrival, calling it “one of the most harmonious experiences.”

For his part, Jeremy shared new photos of themselves posing with their baby boy and told Audrey that he was “completely amazed” by her strength.

Although Audrey is now resting back at home, the “Beating50Percent” podcast host detailed her “severe” postpartum symptoms in a candid update shortly after giving birth.

“As most of you know, if you’ve been around here when Ember and Bode were born … my milk comes in in a [fury] and is like molasses … I’ve gotten severe engorgement with all three kids within 24 hours of them being born … and I’ve struggled with [recurrent] mastitis postpartum,” she shared on November 10. “I’m doing all my things to fight it off, but I appreciate your prayers too.”

Audrey and Jeremy, 31, are looking forward to making new memories with their little one, especially after waiting to find out the sex of baby No. 3 until his arrival.

“We’re about to be a family of 5!” the Oregon native captioned her pregnancy announcement in July featuring her husband and their kids — daughter Ember, 4, and son Bode, 22 months. “Our little tie-breaker is coming this November!”

This holiday season will be their best yet!