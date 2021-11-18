Little People, Big World‘s Tori Roloff hosted a brief Q&A with fans on her Instagram Stories following her announcement that she and her husband, Zach Roloff, are expecting baby No. 3, and she shared some candid answers regarding the possibility of dwarfism.

“Do you want to know if this baby is a dwarf or let it be?” a fan asked.

“I wish this could be a surprise too but when [doctors] tell me I need a [C-section] it makes it sort of obvious,” Tori, 30, replied after previously revealing she and Zach, 31, wanted the baby’s sex to be a surprise.

She followed up her answer with a clarification.

“We won’t know if he or she is a dwarf until further into pregnancy. And with dwarves it’s encouraged to have a [C-section] because of bigger head size,” the soon-to-be mom of three shared. “I was saying, I’d love to not know but IF my [doctor] says I need a [C-section,] it would be obvious to us.”

Tori Roloff/Instagram

Zach was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism. His mother, Amy Roloff, and both of his children, Jackson, 4, and 23-month-old Lilah, were also born with this type of dwarfism.

Tori and Zach made the happy announcement that they were expecting their third child on Wednesday, November 17.

“We are so excited!” Tori shared along with a photo of the current family of four, with their son, Jackson, 4, holding a sign reading that his new little brother or sister will be arriving in Spring 2022. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

“We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022!” Zach shared on his Instagram account, along with a beaming Tori holding the photo of her sonogram. “Tori is looking as beautiful as ever.”

On top of the exciting baby announcement, the couple recently moved from Portland, Oregon, to a beautiful four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Battle Ground, Washington — a perfect home to welcome their newest addition.

The news of the pregnancy comes a little more than a week after Zach’s brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff, gave birth to their third child. Zach’s youngest brother, Jacob Roloff, and his wife, Isabel Sofia Rock, are also expecting their first child in December.

“Such an exciting time,” Matt Roloff commented on Tori’s post. “Soo happy to see these babies are rolling in fast and furious! #grandpalove.”