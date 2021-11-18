A tiebreaker is coming, but it’s being kept a surprise! Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff revealed to fans that she and her husband, Zach Roloff, don’t plan on finding out the sex of their third child.

During a quick Q&A on Tori’s Instagram Stories, a fan asked if the proud parents were planning on doing a “gender reveal.”

“Nope,” the photographer, 30, replied. “We’re going to be surprised!”

This is a first for the couple. During both of their previous pregnancies, Tori and Zach, 31, announced the sex of their babies ahead of giving birth.

In May 2019, Tori shared a sweet photo of the family with Jackson, now 4, holding two balloons, one blue and one pink.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother,” Tori wrote before the family welcomed 23-month-old Lilah. “We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November!”

The couple, who married in 2015, also threw a gender reveal party ahead of Jackson’s birth in 2017. For the event, Tori wore blue while Zach wore pink.

“It’s a … BOY!” the TLC star shared on Instagram at the time. “Zach and I are so excited to finally find out what we are having!”

The family even posted an adorable “reveal” when they welcomed their dog, Murphy, to the family.

But it appears this time around, the young family, who announced on Wednesday, November 17, that they were expecting their third child, are looking forward to the surprise.

“We are so excited!” Tori wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the current family of four, including Jackson holding a sign reading that baby No. 3 will arrive in Spring 22. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

Zach shared his own announcement on Instagram as well.

“Tori is looking as beautiful as ever,” the soon-to-be father of three wrote, including a photo of Tori beaming as she held a picture of their sonogram.

The news of the pregnancy comes just over a week after Zach’s brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff, welcomed their third child, whose sex they also kept a secret until the moment of birth. Zach’s youngest brother, Jacob Roloff, and his wife, Isabel Sofia Rock, announced they are expecting a son, their first child, in December.

“Such an exciting time,” Matt Roloff, the patriarch of the Roloff family, commented on Tori’s post. “Soo happy to see these babies are rolling in fast and furious! #grandpalove.”