Honesty hour! Audrey Roloff detailed her “severe” postpartum symptoms after giving birth to son Radley Knight Roloff.

“As most of you know if you’ve been around here when Ember and Bode were born … my milk comes in in a [fury] and is like molasses … I’ve gotten severe engorgement with all three kids within 24 hours of them being born … and I’ve struggled with reoccurring mastitis postpartum,” the Little People, Big World alum, 30, candidly shared via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 10. “I’m doing all my things to fight it off, but I appreciate your prayers too.”

In a separate Story, she added that her son — whom she shares with husband Jeremy Roloff — is “worth it.”

The “Behind the Scenes” podcast host also revealed her parents, Dan and Cendi Botti, have been looking after the couple’s other children since Radley’s arrival. “They came to meet their baby brother the day he was born (will share pics soon) but then went back to Gigi and papa’s. I miss them like crazy, but these first couple days postpartum for my body are somethin’ else,” the reality TV mama divulged in a separate post. “I’m immensely grateful to have my parents’ help right now because I recognize so many people don’t have that postpartum. Knowing that the kids are being loved so well and getting to spend extra time with their grandparents right now is such a gift to me and them. Thank you, mom and dad. Also, Bode looks huge right now,” she said of her now 22-month-old.

Audrey and Jeremy welcomed their third child into the world on Monday, November 8. The couple announced his exciting arrival via Instagram on November 9. “It’s a BOY!!! Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff. Born 11.8.21 at 6:32 am 9.1 lbs 21.5 in and born en caul which was wild!” Auj shared. “I can’t wait to share his birth story with you soon.”

As for the proud dad, he too took to social media to share the news with his nearly one million followers. “@audreyroloff showed immense strength and surrender, and I’m completely amazed at her,” Jeremy gushed. “The Roloff household is healthy and full of joy, thank you all for the prayers and well wishes.”

